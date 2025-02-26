Tranmere Rovers announced this morning that they had parted ways with boss Nigel Adkins after a run of 10 League Two games without victory, naturally leading to speculation over his successor.

That poor run of form has left Tranmere one place and just two points above the relegation zone in League Two, with a return to non-league for the first time since 2018 a distinct possibility.

Although Tranmere have plenty to be positive about in regards to their potential takeover by multi-million pound investors, Rovers fans will just want their club to preserve their EFL status by the end of this campaign.

Football League World have taken a look at three managers that could do exactly that for Tranmere.

Micky Mellon

Legendary Tranmere figure currently managing in league below

Micky Mellon is a bona fide Tranmere Rovers legend, having had four spells at the club.

Racking up over 200 appearances across two stints as a player, Mellon returned to Tranmere to lead Rovers twice as a manager.

Currently working in the National League with Oldham Athletic, the club he joined shortly after being sacked by Tranmere in 2023, Mellon will always be linked with the Tranmere job when it becomes available.

Having led Tranmere out of non-league in 2018, Mellon made it back-to-back promotions the following season, taking Tranmere to the third tier for the first time since 2014.

However, Tranmere were subsequently relegated via a points per game (PPG) average when the EFL was halted by COVID.

After a one-year foray with Dundee United in Scotland, Mellon returned to Tranmere in the summer of 2021, but in March 2023 he was sacked with Rovers in mid-table of League Two.

Micky Mellon's managerial record at Tranmere Rovers (According to transfermarkt.co.uk) Years P W D L Win% 2016-2020 188 86 43 59 45.74% 2021-2023 97 41 21 35 42.27% Total 285 127 64 94 44.56%

Mellon showed his old team his managerial pedigree back in November of this season, guiding his fifth-tier Oldham to a 2-1 win at fourth-tier Tranmere in the FA Cup first round.

If Mellon is interested in returning to Prenton Park for a third stint as manager, his contract at Oldham – which has another year to run beyond this season – could be a stumbling block.

Of course, not many managers will be too fond of a club – or owner – that sacked them, but with the takeover looming at Tranmere, Mellon could be tempted by the new potential of the club.

Steven Naismith

After a 17-month spell in charge of Scottish top-flight outfit Hearts, Naismith has been out of a job since September 2024.

Naismith, of course, has links to Merseyside, having featured 123 times for Tranmere’s Premier League neighbours Everton.

Since retiring, Naismith held a variety of roles at Hearts, first working in their academy before going on to become their B team manager.

Having impressed as interim manager, Naismith was handed the role on a permanent basis in September 2023. However, a poor start to the 2024/25 season saw Hearts swiftly move to sack the former midfielder.

Aside from his coaching experience at club level, Naismith also served as an assistant manager in the senior Scotland set-up.

Still only 38, Naismith is a young-and-upcoming coach that could flourish in a new environment on Merseyside.

Clint Hill

Former player with wealth of coaching experience could make first steps in management

Like Mellon, Hill is a former Tranmere Rovers player.

Whilst best known to English football fans for his bruising displays as a centre-half for Neil Warnock at Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers, Hill began his career on Merseyside with Tranmere.

Since retiring as a player in 2018 after a stint at Carlisle United, Hill has garnered vast experience as a coach.

Starting off as a first-team coach at Fleetwood Town shortly after his retirement, Hill would stay on after manager Steve Eyre left and work with former QPR teammate Joey Barton.

Hill followed Barton to Bristol Rovers in 2021, but departed at the start of the 2021/22 season for family reasons.

The former defender would not be out of the game too long, joining League Two Hartlepool United as assistant manager in October 2021.

A month later, when manager Steve Challinor departed to take charge at Stockport County, Hill would also make the switch.

Despite a wealth of coaching experience, Hill is yet to take a role as a manager.

A romantic homecoming could be the perfect situation to give Hill his debut as a first-team boss.