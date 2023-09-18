Highlights Neil Warnock is leaving Huddersfield Town after securing their safety last season, leaving the club in 17th place.

Nathan Jones, with success in the Championship but a poor stint in the Premier League, could be a defensive-minded replacement for Huddersfield.

Darren Moore, a hot property after leading Sheffield Wednesday to success, could be a young and tactical remedy for Huddersfield's struggles.

Neil Warnock has announced he is leaving Huddersfield Town after guiding them to safety last season and a solid start to the current campaign.

Arguably the 'Godfather' of the EFL, Warnock took over Huddersfield last February, winning six of their last nine games to secure safety and spark celebrations in west Yorkshire.

But in an interview on Monday following their win over Rotherham, Warnock announced he would be leaving his post after Wednesday's game against Stoke City.

He leaves the club in 17th place, five points clear of relegation - but the time has come for a new manager to be appointed, and Football League World takes a look at three potential replacements.

Nathan Jones

Nomadic manager Jones has had huge success in the Championship, but having not been able to cut it at Premier League level with Southampton last season, it would be absurd for any top-flight side to be considering his return to the top-flight given that he won just one of his eight Premier League games - losing the other seven.

He excelled for a plucky Luton side who had just come up from the third-tier, winning rave reviews for his direct and tight-knit football which allowed their squad to blossom. Despite lacking what many would view as genuine Championship quality as they rose from League Two to the second-tier in successive seasons, Jones took them halfway to a League One title by staying ahead of the likes of Sunderland and Barnsley before leaving for Stoke.

His spell in the Midlands wasn't great as he left the Potters in the relegation zone in November, but coming back to a Luton team that were now in the Championship, he rekindled his relationship with the Kenilworth Road faithful by leading them to a 12th-placed finish and then a play-off place - before guiding them to ninth the season after prior to his Southampton move.

The Welshman seems to do better at clubs who have a bit of an underdog status, and with Huddersfield's squad looking like it would fit his defensive playing style, he could be the man to fire them from relegation candidates to mid-table security before re-assessing from there.

Darren Moore

A trip across Yorkshire wouldn't be the worst idea in the world for Moore. He's hot property after leading Sheffield Wednesday to the League One play-off trophy, especially with the turmoil and uncertainty that the board showed throughout his tenure.

Leaving at the start of the season due to disagreements over their transfer budget, Moore left the Owls in the hands of Xisco Munoz. And with just one point from their opening six games, it's a testament as to just how good he is as a manager with his former side struggling to buy a win at the foot of the second-tier.

But a young, upcoming manager could well be the remedy for Huddersfield's reprieve if they are to fire their way up the table. Moore went with a three-at-the-back formation, which Warnock experimented with last season as he kept the Terriers in the league against the odds - and with some tactical quality, Moore could well find himself at the hot seat of another blue and white Yorkshire club.

Dean Smith

Smith's stock has plummeted over the last year following his sacking from Norwich City, and an interim spell as Leicester boss saw the Foxes relegated from the Premier League after a nine-year stint which saw them win the FA Cup and top-flight under two different managers.

But it's clear to see that Smith still has a managerial career. He took Aston Villa up, and kept them in the Premier League in their first season before being sacked after five straight defeats in their third campaign.

But that isn't to say that he wouldn't keep Huddersfield up, especially given the lack of quality of the teams around them. By starting again at the bottom of the Championship, Smith and Huddersfield are at similar points in their timelines where they could be a match made in heaven.