3 Nathan Jones replacements Luton Town need to consider if Southampton move does materialise

Luton Town may need to begin their search for a new manager following developments surrounding Nathan Jones.

According to John Percy, the 49-year old is in advanced talks with Premier League side Southampton over taking charge of the first team squad.

This comes following the dismissal of Ralph Hassenhuttl as the club’s manager on Monday morning.

Here are three potential replacements the Hatters need to consider if Jones’ move to the Saints does materialise…

Kieran McKenna

The Ipswich Town manager has received plenty of plaudits for his work with the Tractor Boys in the last year.

Since arriving at Portman Road last December, he has overseen a drastic overhaul of the team’s style of play while also improving results.

Ipswich are currently 2nd in the League One table, having made an impressive start to the season.

His attacking brand of football would also be an attractive proposition for Luton fans, making him a good fit for the club.

Steven Schumacher

Schumacher has done an excellent job with Plymouth, and has positioned the team as the favourites to gain promotion from League One this campaign.

The Pilgrims have been one of the most in-form teams in England, winning 13 of their first 17 games of the season to open up a comfortable lead at the top of the third division.

The 38-year old’s stock is quite high, and a move to the Championship would have to be tempting for him.

Luton’s position as potential promotion contenders could sway him to jump ship, and he would surely be a great get for the Hatters if they could prize him away from Plymouth given his success there.

Rob Edwards

Edwards represents a free agent alternative that could be a shrewd appointment.

The former Watford manager was not afforded much opportunity to prove himself during his brief stint at Vicarage Road.

But his time with Forest Green Rovers showed what he can bring to the table, and he could provide an attractive brand of attacking football that would be pleasing to many Luton fans.

His track record also suggests that he has what it takes to compete for promotion, having earned a league title win in League Two with Forest Green Rovers last season.