Coventry City have been keeping tabs on Stoke City defender Morgan Fox ahead of the opening of the summer window.

As per an exclusive Foootball League World report, the Sky Blues, as well as play-off chasing rivals West Brom and Sunderland, are keeping an eye on the 29-year-old as he nears the end of his current deal at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Emerging as a key source of consistency for the Potters this season, Fox has appeared 32 times in the league thus far, operating as a wing-back, full-back and as a left-sided centre-half in the process.

Here, we take a look at three Fox alternatives that the Sky Blues should consider in what is already a crowded pursuit of the experienced defender...

Alex Cochrane

Identified as a target for the Sky Blues last summer, a move north of the border to Hearts was confirmed and the 22-year-old has been a regular for the Scottish outfit this season.

An excellent passer of the ball whilst also possessing good levels of grit and athleticism, Cochrane can operate as a wing-back or as a left-sided centre-back, ticking the versatility box.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, the Sky Blues were considering a move for the Hearts defender in January too, alongside Southampton and QPR, with it being likely that he remains on the radar at the CBS Arena.

Eiran Cashin

Looking solely at the left-sided centre-back position here, Eiran Cashin is a fantastic talent who simply has to be playing his football in a higher division than League One next season.

A mature defensive operator, who dominates both his ground and aerial duels, the 21-year-old is also a composed yet brave figure in possession, something that would make him a good fit at the CBS Arena.

Not only would a move to Coventry represent a step up if Derby remain in the third-tier, but Cashin has Premier League potential and would develop at an exciting rate at the ambitious Championship club, with promotion to the Premier League still on the cards for the Midlands outfit.

Sean Roughan

If they are planning on taking an even more youthful approach, then Lincoln City's Sean Roughan could be the go to man for the Sky Blues this summer.

The 19-year-old, who has amassed over 2,000 minutes of League One football thus far this season, is a full-back by trade, however, he has put in some stellar performances as a central defender this season too.

Technically a very impressive footballer, he is a determined defender who impresses when faced one-on-one, whilst his age would suggest that there is plenty of scope for the teenager to continue his development at an exciting rate.

Coventry are a side who recruit intelligently and a move for a player like Roughan would be a further example of that.