‘3 more years of true passion’ – Many West Brom fans react as 2016 signing secures fresh deal

Matty Phillips has signed a new contract at West Brom, extending his stay at The Hawthorns to the summer of 2024.

The forward joined The Baggies from QPR in July 2016, after a three-year spell with Blackpool, after graduating through the academy system at Wycombe Wanderers.

The 30-year-old has now accumulated over 200 appearances in the Championship and just shy of 150 in the Premier League, proving to be one of the more experienced players at the club these days.

Phillips has appeared 172 times in his five years at The Hawthorns thus far, scoring 23 goals in the process.

In what was a difficult campaign for the whole club last time out, Phillips scored twice and grabbed one assist in 33 Premier League outings.

However, the arrival of Valerien Ismael has seen him operating as more of a centre-forward than a winger, and Phillips has impressed his new manager.

“We have a front three – our ‘7’, ‘9’ and ‘11’ – and Matt can play all three positions,” said Ismael

“We have some players in the squad who are able to play many positions, and Matt is one of those players.

“He showed us early in pre-season that even the ‘9’ position is a position for him, I believe.

“He is very intelligent in terms of reflecting well, and he comes all the time to us for more videos, more information, and how to solve problems.

With a new position in store for him for next season, Phillips will be hoping to play a big part in what is expected to be a massive year for the Midlands club.

Here, we look at some West Brom fans have reacted to the news of Phillips extending his stay for another three years…

Really glad to see this. Very underappreciated player who I suspect will thrive this season https://t.co/xIUNkoIQrk — Social Justice Paladin (@Carpenterdf) August 5, 2021

Well there's ambition for ya. — Matchday Memory #LookingBack (@matchdaymemory) August 5, 2021

My striker 😍 3 more years of true passion!! Lets go Matty, here's to a good season! — Ben Southall (@BenSouthall6) August 5, 2021

The best mp at the club — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WbaNathan_) August 5, 2021

LETS GOOOOOO! Great news, he's a good player, let's hope he can be consistent and fit 😁🤞 — 🇧🇷 Moura (@ftbl_mouraa) August 5, 2021

Decent tbf. He was brillaint under big Sam 👌 — DOOD (@DoodWBA) August 5, 2021

I think he'll thrive under Val's management. Looked much improved under Big Sam too. 👍🏻 — Lizzie Hayward 💙 (@ehayward93) August 5, 2021