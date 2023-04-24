Milton Keynes Dons will be desperate to bounce back from their recent defeats to Charlton Athletic and Fleetwood Town when they host Barnsley in League One this weekend.

As a result of these two setbacks, the Dons have missed out on an opportunity to extend the gap between them and the relegation zone.

Mark Jackson's side are currently two points above Morecambe who are 21st in the third-tier standings.

While a victory over Barnsley would boost MK Dons' survival hopes, the club could find themselves in the bottom four if they suffer a defeat in front of their supporters.

Although Jackson's primary focus in the coming weeks is to guide the Dons to safety, he will need to make some decisions regarding the futures of the club's players later this year.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three individuals who are facing an uncertain situation at Stadium MK.

Who is facing an uncertain future at MK Dons?

Dean Lewington

Dean Lewington's current contract with the Dons is set to reach a crescendo in June.

The defender has been an extremely loyal servant for the club and will be determined to help his side avoid relegation to League Two.

During his career to date, Lewington has made 912 appearances for MK Dons, 26 of which have occurred in the current term.

Now 38-years-old, it will be interesting to see whether Lewington opts to call time on his career this summer.

Tennai Watson

Another player who is facing an uncertain future at MK Dons is Tennai Watson.

Like Lewington, Watson's deal also expires this summer, and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

After missing the start of the season due to injury, the defender has featured regularly for his side since the start of November.

Watson has made 13 consecutive starts for the Dons in League One and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.77 at this level.

Will Sullay Kaikai remain with the Dons beyond the summer?

Signed by MK Dons in the previous transfer window, Sullay Kaikai has gone on to make 12 appearances for the club during this particular spell.

While Kaikai has yet to provide an assist for the Dons, he has managed to find the back of the net on two occasions.

With his short-term deal set to expire in June, the winger will be keen to earn a new deal by delivering the goods for the Dons in their upcoming clashes with Barnsley and Burton Albion.