3 mistakes that have led to Charlton battling relegation

Charlton Athletic made a strong start to life back in the Championship early this term, but have slowly slid down the table as the season has worn on.

Now, with 10 matches to play, they sit just one point above the relegation zone and face a crucial meeting with fellow strugglers Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Defeat in that match could leave them in the bottom three, something which seemed unlikely when they went the first six matches of the season without losing.

While their manager Lee Bowyer has tried to preach calm, his side have won just four times in the league since the end of October.

A lack of goals and creativity have been one of their main issues, with no side in the division taking fewer shots than Charlton this season.

Injuries at the back have also mounted up and Bowyer is still without Naby Sarr and Tom Lockyer going into Saturday’s relegation six-pointer.

Here, we assess three of the key mistakes Bowyer has made this season.

January recruitment

With Charlton winning just once in the league during the whole November and December, it was vital they had a strong January window and boosted the squad.

While they brought in Matthew Smith, David Davis, Andre Green and Aiden McGeady, they were unable to retain Conor Gallagher who had made a huge impact during the first half of the season.

So far, Green and Davis have made decent contributions, but McGeady and Smith are yet to make any impact at all.

Meanwhile, Gallagher has registered five assists in nine starts for Swansea City as they push for a playoff spot.

Negative tactics

The Addicks may not have the best squad in the division, but Bowyer’s negative tactics have definitely played a part in their fall down the league.

Between October 19 and February 1 they lost 10 matches by a one-goal margin and failed to score on six occasions.

As a team they average 46.9% possession and have scored just 24 goals from open play all season.

The loss of Gallagher has particularly hurt in this area as he was responsible for much of their creativity and January loan signing McGeady has yet to step up in that role.

Indecision

Bowyer has used 33 players this season so far, with 20 players having made more than 10 appearances so far.

Furthermore, in Charlton’s last six fixtures they have switched between a 4-3-3, a 5-3-2 and 4-4-2 diamond formation.

While it is understandable that he is being proactive in search of a winning formula, such chopping and changing cannot be beneficial for the players and will only serve to confuse them more.

A return to basics might help as they approach Saturday’s meeting with Boro.