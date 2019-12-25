3 Millwall wonderkids that you feel can breakthrough in 2020

Millwall go into the Boxing Day fixture against Cardiff City in the Welsh capital sitting in 13th place in the Championship table, one place behind their opponents on goal difference.

There will be added bragging rights on the line for the clash as Neil Harris will be taking on his former club for the first time in charge of the Bluebirds.

One problem that faces Gary Rowett is that the side are short in midfield, and it may mean that the Millwall boss takes a gamble on some young talent to see the side through.

So here are three shining young stars at The Den that we think you should keep an eye out for in the year to come, and some may be featuring for the Lions sooner rather than later…

Billy Mitchell

19-year-old talented central midfielder Billy Mitchell has been the closest out of all the academy players to the first-team this season, as he has been training with the squad and waiting in the wings for a chance to present himself.

He made his first-team debut for the Lions last season under Neil Harris after making steady progress, and it helps that he is also local to the Bermondsey area and supports the club. Mitchell also started in Millwall’s EFL Cup defeat to Oxford United earlier on this season.

Gary Rowett has told London News Online that due to the number of injuries suffered recently in the centre of the park, he may have to take a gamble on Mitchell sooner rather than later.

George Alexander

George Alexander is the son of former Millwall man Gary, and also made his first-team debut for the Lions at the end of last season.

This term, the plan for the youngster is to get closer to the first-team, and his form for the Under-23’s does not seem to be letting up.

Alexander was the top scorer for the Under 18’s and 23’s in 2018/19, and has continued that rich vein of form for the youth side this season. If he keeps scoring goals, Gary Rowett will have no choice but to make him feature for the first-team at some point.

Junior Tiensia

The 18-year-old currently features for the under 23’s despite his age, and has been touted as one of the next big things to come out of Millwall’s academy.

He predominantly plays at left-back, and has been described as a player that likes to go forward, as well as defend when needed.

Chelsea and Manchester United attempted to sign the youngster when he was just 14 years of age, according to the Daily Mail.

Tiensia has also received praise from Gary Rowett in the past, so 2020 could be the year where we hear big things about the young wonderkid.