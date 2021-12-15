3 Millwall transfers in or out that could happen next month

Millwall are facing a very important period in the January transfer window and it could be that the business they conduct in the New Year could define where they finish in the Championship.

The Lions as ever under Gary Rowett have been very solid this season in the league and they have proven to be a difficult side for other teams to get the better of.

However, as in previous seasons, Millwall have been guilty of not converting enough of their chances in the final third and that has led to a few too many draws which have limited their ability to break into the top-six.

Rowett’s side have managed to win just one of their last six Championship matches and their 2-1 defeat from in front at Peterborough United on Saturday has seen them drop five points off the pace in terms of the play-off places. That form is simply going to have to improve if they are to have any chance of climbing above the sides that are above them in the table.

The right signings in January could potentially make a major difference for the Lions and there are one or two key areas that if strengthened properly could help them achieve more consistent results.

However, Millwall must also ensure that they do not leave themselves short on options by selling off any of their key assets in the winter window.

It could be that some sales are allowed to happen to get rid of some squad players and bring in money to invest in the squad.

With all that in mind, we take a look at THREE transfers we could see happen concerning the Lions in January…

Folarin Balogun to arrive on loan

One potential transfer that we could see at Millwall in January that would be a potentially excellent move for the Lions is Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun arriving on a loan deal.

The Gunners are widely reported to be set to allow the striker to leave on a temporary basis in the winter window to allow him to gain some valuable first-team experience.

Given that Balogun has fired home 13 goals in 11 games for Arsenal’s under23s this season, it is no surprise that a plethora of clubs have been lining up to potentially take him on loan from the Gunners.

It is believed by Football London that Millwall are amongst those sides and they have already taken Dan Ballard on a loan deal from the Premier League side this term.

Rowett has recently suggested that Balogun could well be a name that comes under consideration for Millwall when they search for the right young player to bring in from the top-flight. That suggests that he is very much in their thought processes and it could come down to whether they are able to better argue their case for borrowing him than the other suitors in the race.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to finally depart

Another transfer situation that could materialise at Millwall in the winter window is forward Jon Dadi Bovarsson finally securing himself a route out of The Den.

Bodvarsson has been a decent enough servant to Millwall during his time with the club, but he is now well down the pecking order for the Lions. He has managed to make just one appearance this season for them which came in the League Cup against Cambridge United.

Football League World reported back in the summer that the Lions were willing to listen to any offers that might have come their way for the forward during the pre-season transfer window.

However, in the end, no move was forthcoming for the Iceland international and he has had to try and scrap for minutes during the first half of the campaign,

The forward clearly needs to secure himself a move away from The Den to get more minutes and get his career going once again. Millwall will not be likely to stand in his way, so it will come down to the level of interest that emerges in Bodvarsson from clubs both in England and abroad as well.

Ben Thompson to secure exit from Millwall

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Millwall’s Ben Thompson for a while now and Portsmouth, in particular, seems to be linked with a move to re-sign the midfielder in every single transfer window.

However, so far Pompey have not been able to make a move for him despite having been impressed with his performances during his loan spell in 2018/19 campaign.

Thompson though could finally be set to secure himself a move away from Millwall in the New Year after he has been continuously overlooked by Rowett this season. The midfielder has made just one appearance in the Championship and he needs to move on to get regular game time.

Rowett has suggested to the media a few weeks ago that Thompson will be a player that will be assessing their options ahead of the winter window. It does seem like he has to be trying everything he can to get away from the Lions and find a new home where he can be a more important member of the squad.