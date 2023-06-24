Millwall suffered a disappointing end to last season that will have the club striving to find improvements to the first team squad in the transfer window.

A dramatic 4-3 loss to Blackburn Rovers prevented the team from earning a play-off place, with Gary Rowett’s side ultimately finishing eighth in the table.

The Lions will be aiming to go one step closer to Premier League promotion by competing for a top six finish in 2024.

The summer break offers the London club the opportunity to dip into the transfer market in order to find improvements to the team to help that ambition.

Who could leave Millwall this summer?

Here we look at the players that have an uncertain future at the Den, as they reach a crossroads in their Millwall career…

Andreas Voglsammer

Voglsammer made 41 league appearances for Millwall last season, but only 27 of those came as a start.

The forward arrived last summer in a deal that runs through until the summer of 2024.

With just one year remaining on that contract, the Lions will need to weigh up what the future holds for the 31-year-old.

The striker contributed just three goals in the Championship, with his last one coming in a 2-1 win over Swansea City in March.

If a decent offer arrives for the player in the summer, then the club should give some thought as to whether to accept or not.

Bartosz Białkowski

The 35-year-old made just 10 league appearances last season, falling behind George Long in the pecking order in Rowett’s squad.

The experienced shot-stopper has a contract with the club into next season, but may not want to continue with his place on the bench.

Białkowski’s last appearance came in a 2-0 loss to Sheffield United in the FA Cup in January.

His last league game was the 3-0 win over Rotherham United on New Years’ Day earlier this year.

If an offer comes this summer, then it may be for the best for Millwall to cash-in on the Poland international.

Romain Esse

The exciting youngster earned a breakthrough into Rowett’s first team squad last season, receiving 12 appearances in the Championship.

All 12 of his games in the league so far have come from the bench, with his domestic cup appearance also coming as a substitute.

Rowett will need to decide whether he has a genuine role to play in the team next season or if a loan move may be the best next step for his development.

The 18-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, but a temporary exit may guarantee him greater playing time in the short-term.