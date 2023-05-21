It was an incredibly disappointing end to the season for Millwall as they missed out on the Championship play-off.

Despite spending much of the season in the top six, the Lions dropped out of the play-off places on a dramatic final day of the campaign, which saw them surrender a 3-1 lead at half time to lose 4-3 to Blackburn Rovers at The Den, with Sunderland taking the final spot.

Gary Rowett is set to begin his summer rebuild as he looks to mount another promotion challenge next season and there is expected to be a number of incomings and outgoings at the club over the coming months.

Loanees Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton, Callum Styles and Oliver Burke will return to their parent clubs, while the Lions have confirmed that Scott Malone and Mason Bennett will depart with their contracts expiring, but Ryan Leonard and Connal Trueman have been offered new deals.

With the transfer window set to open, we looked at which players could be keen on an exit from The Den.

Which players will surely be keen to leave Millwall this summer?

Connal Trueman (permanent)

Goalkeeper Trueman has been offered a new deal by the Lions, but he may decide against extending his stay at the club.

Bartosz Bialkowski began the season as number one, before he was replaced by George Long in September, with Trueman remaining as third choice throughout the campaign.

Trueman only made the matchday squad on two occasions in all competitions and with Long seemingly firmly established as Rowett's first choice between the sticks and Bialkowski representing a more than capable back-up, Trueman's game time is likely to remain limited.

At 27, Trueman is at a stage of his career where he needs to be playing regular football and with little prospect of that at The Den, he may seek a move.

Romain Esse (loan)

Esse is a product of the Lions' academy who was handed his debut in December, before signing his first professional contract with the club in January.

The 18-year-old's talent is underlined by the fact he received his first call-up for the England U18 squad in March and he has established himself in Rowett's first-team in recent months.

Esse made 13 appearances for the Lions this campaign and Rowett has been impressed by his performances, hinting he may be ready to start games next season.

But the club are likely to add reinforcements in the wide areas this summer which could push Esse down the pecking order and a loan in League One or Two could give him crucial experience of senior football and make him better equipped to compete for his place on his return.

Tyler Burey (permanent)

Burey joined the Lions from Wimbledon in July 2019 and he was named the club's Young Player of the Season last campaign.

The 22-year-old has scored one goal and registered one assist in 26 appearances in all competitions this season, but he suffered with injury since the turn of the year.

When fit, Burey did feature regularly for the Lions but he struggled to nail down a regular starting place and was often used as a substitute.

Rowett will be reluctant to lose Burey, but he is a player with a lot of potential and if another club offers him the opportunity for more frequent starts, he may decide to move on.