3 Millwall players who will be looking to return with a vengeance when the season resumes

A number of Championship clubs will be keeping a close eye on what is going to happen with the remainder of the season – Millwall are one of those.

Prior to the break for coronavirus, the Lions were just two points adrift of the top-six and in a confident moment after dispatching Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Matt Smith bagged a hat-trick that afternoon, but we have taken a look at THREE Lions players who will be looking to return with a vengeance when it does…

Connor Mahoney

Despite being given a number of opportunities by both Neil Harris and Gary Rowett, one goal and three assists in 30 league appearances suggest that it’s clearly not worked out yet for Mahoney in a Millwall shirt.

However, no one else in the squad, besides a recent surge from Mason Bennett, has looked like nailing down a permanent place in that wide left role, meaning a run of form from the former Blackburn Rovers man could see him earn a more regular place in Rowett’s starting XI.

Tom Bradshaw

It feels like forever since Tom Bradshaw last found the back of the net – that’s because his last Lions goal came in the FA Cup victory over Newport County on 4 January.

Bradshaw’s form was sensational in the early parts of the campaign, scoring four goals in Adam Barrett’s three games in charge, but his form has dipped and looks extremely low on confidence at present.

With Matt Smith scoring at a more frequent rate, his chances of starting once the season resumes are slim, so he’ll be relying on making a difference from what minutes he’s given off the bench.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Bodvarsson has massively struggled since coming through the doors in SE16.

The Icelandic frontman didn’t kick on from his brace in the EFL Cup victory over Oxford United in August and had to wait almost five months for his next competitive goal – scoring Millwall’s second against his former club Reading in mid-January.

With Smith heavily in the goals, Bodvarsson won’t have many more chances to prove his worth to Rowett, especially with the summer window just around the corner.