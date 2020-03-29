3 Millwall players who have far exceeded expectations this season

Millwall will be one side desperate to see this season played out in full as they continue to push for an unlikely place in the Championship play-offs.



With nine matches remaining, the Lions sit in eighth place with just two points separating them from Preston North End in sixth and will feel they have the form to carry them into the top-six.

For now, however, we take a look at THREE players…

Murray Wallace

If you had suggested the idea of Murray Wallace thriving as a left-back at the start of the season, you may have raised one or two eyebrows.

It is a position in which he has played before but only usually out of necessity with another more natural left-back out injured or suspended. But Wallace has transformed himself remarkably.

Under Rowett, he has even been deployed as a wing-back given him the duty of bombing up and down the wing and providing an attacking edge as well, and he has done it brilliantly.

Jayson Molumby

Fans would not have known what to expect from the Brighton youngster when he arrived on loan back in the summer.

It was, after all, his first loan spell in the professional game so expectations could not really have been lower. During his loan spell at The Den, however, he has proven himself to be one exciting midfield prospect.

He has not dazzled in attack but his relentless work in front of his backline has offered a vital protection from opposition attacks and the fact that he has got better and better as the season has progressed is to his credit as well.

Shaun Hutchinson



This was Hutchinson’s third full season with the Lions and as of last summer, he had failed to really prove his worth over the course of a full campaign.

Under Neil Harris he found himself benched for the opening weeks of the season. However, he did not get downbeat, instead managing to grab his chance when it came and transform this into his best season for the club yet.

At the back he has been dominant and in attack he has also been a huge threat, notching five goals already with nine games still remaining.