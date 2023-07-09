Millwall suffered heartbreak on the final day of last season when their defeat to Blackburn Rovers meant they once again failed to finish inside the Championship's play-off spots.

The Lions have been banging on the door for a few years now but they still haven't found their time to shine, but perhaps this coming season could be the moment where Gary Rowett leads them to the top six.

Let's look at three players in Rowett's squad that you may need to watch out for by the time the 2023/24 season begins as they will be looking to make an impact.

3 Alex Mitchell

Loan spells away from a club are important parts of development for some players, and Mitchell is a player that knows all about having to impress elsewhere.

The 21-year-old centre-back has progressed through the club's academy but is yet to make his league debut for the club, instead spending time out on loan at Bromley in the National League, Sutton United of League Two and then St Johnstone of the Scottish Premiership.

A move to the latter club was what kick-started Danny McNamara's career at Millwall before making it into the first-team at right-back, and Mitchell performed similarly well north of the border with 29 matches played for the Saints last year.

With Charlie Cresswell having returned to Leeds, there are spots available at centre-back and Mitchell could grab it with both hands in pre-season and force himself into Rowett's plans instead of having to go out on loan again for game-time - he's certainly now had the experience to be ready for it.

2 Romain Esse

As they're on the doorstep of several top Premier League academies, it can be sometimes hard for Millwall to nurture up and coming stars of the future before they potentially get poached.

One who has all the tools to be a success at the club though is Esse, who emerged onto the scene last season and made a real impression.

Rowett handed the winger his senior debut on Boxing Day in 2022 against Watford and he went on to make eight appearances in all competitions after signing a professional contract, showing promise with his pace and footwork.

Esse is also now an established England under-18's player, which can only mean good things for his development and you can only expect Rowett will continue to blood him in this coming season as he looks ready for it.

1 Kevin Nisbet

Millwall finally got their man this summer in the form of Nisbet after he turned down a move to The Den in the January transfer window.

The Scotland international striker decided that the switch was not for him at the time, especially so soon after recovering from a serious knee injury, but Millwall were persistent and after 12 goals in 19 league outings last season for Hibernian, the Lions prized him away for a seven-figure fee.

The general quality of the Scottish Premiership is maligned by many but some have left that league and become a success in the EFL and the Premier League, and Nisbet will be the latest to try and prove the doubters wrong.

He has a clear eye for goal and he will be looking to either play alongside or usurp Tom Bradshaw in the starting 11 and show fans what he's all about.