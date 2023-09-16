Highlights Football Manager 2024 will be released on November 6th, generating excitement among fans on various platforms.

Millwall could be a popular team choice for FM24, with fans keen to manage their progress and get them into the Premier League.

Three key players to build your FM24 save around for Millwall are Billy Mitchell, Zian Flemming, and Casper de Norre, each bringing unique skill sets and potential for success.

Football Manager fans were given some good news this week, as Sports Interactive confirmed that the 2024 edition of the game will be released on the 6th of November.

Excitement is building ahead of FM24's release, with the new game available on various platforms like PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, a Touch version on Nintendo Switch, and on your phone or tablet device.

The Sports Interactive game has become a big franchise that has gripped many football fans over a number of years with a real-life likeness to the sport itself. There are big expectations and the release of the trailer will have fans itching for the 6th of November.

All fans of the game will be excited about playing this new edition and will already have in mind which team they want to manage.

Millwall may be a team that fans look to manage after seeing their progress in recent seasons, narrowly falling short of the play-offs last term.

While fans of the Lions will no doubt be keen to start a save with their favourite football team and get them into the Premier League - something they've never done despite a few close-calls.

Bringing through young players and being able to spot hidden gems are two of the most fun things about all the Football Manager games, but as is nurturing and developing the talent you have at your disposal in your starting team, too.

With that in mind, here, while the days tick down to the official release, we have picked three Millwall players you should build your FM24 save around.

Billy Mitchell

The defensive-midfielder is a player with a lot of potential, and one of Millwall's academy graduates. He is arguably the first name on the teamsheet if you wish to develop the 22-year-old into the star player for the Lions in the virtual world.

In the real world, Mitchell has become a mainstay in the Millwall midfield over the past two seasons, featuring in just less than 80 Championship matches as his side mounted a play-off push on both occasions.

He is one of the club's most valuable assets, and that should translate to the game, but Mitchell is a must-keep player, and could be not only the heartbeat of the team, but a future Lions captain if he improves quickly. The London boy would want to gain promotion with the club who gave him a chance, and that can be made into a reality in the game.

Zian Flemming

Who else could it be? Flemming is Millwall's best player and came close to leaving the side this summer, but his continued stay in South London is a huge boost to your plans in FM24.

The Dutchman is Millwall's star man, one of the best forwards in the division, and, at only 25 has room to grow and develop further. You imagine that his stats in the game should see him as the best player in the team, so it's a no-brainer to keep him and build your attack around him.

He hasn't set the world alight this season, but undoubtedly comes up with some big moments for his side. Flemming has 15 goals and four assists for Millwall already from just 60 appearances. Premier League interest this summer underlines his quality and highlights the need to retain his services in the game.

Casper de Norre

The big-money arrival of de Norre this summer has given an opportunity to have a high quality double-pivot at the base of your FM-save. Billy Mitchell and George Saville is a partnership fans have become accustomed to in recent times, but de Norre and Mitchell are considerably younger.

The Belgian has been fantastic in the games so far for Millwall and will be a very important piece in the picture for the coming season in real life and in the virtual game. He should be one of the club's better players in the game.

A versatile midfielder with experience in the Champions League, the 26-year-old is a coup for the Lions and a player who won't need replacing for some time. He is one of the better midfielders in the league instantaneously.