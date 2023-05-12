Whilst overall it was a very good campaign for Millwall, having missed out on a play-off place on the final day, they will likely still be hurting.

Indeed, at 3-1 up against Blackburn Rovers, the Lions were looking as though they had a top six spot sewed up, before a spirited Blackburn comeback saw them win 4-3, and thus, knock Millwall out of contention.

It was a cruel blow for Gary Rowett's side, although it must be said, their form towards the end of the campaign had tailed off.

Of course, there will now be a period of reflection at the club before work begins on next season.

Four Millwall players that won't be happy with their 2022/23 season

With that in mind, we've reflected on Millwall's season and identified four Millwall players that will not be happy about how this past season has gone.

Bartosz Bialkowski

Having started the campaign as the club's number one goalkeeper, as usual, Bartosz Bialkowski cannot be too happy with how things went after that.

After nine starts from nine, he would go on to appear just one more time in the Championship, with George Long instead being preferred in between the sticks.

For a keeper of Bialkowski's experience, he cannot be happy with being number two goalkeeper.

He signed a new deal at the club, though, so it appears he is willing to fight for his place.

Callum Styles

I think Callum Styles is another player at Millwall that will be disappointed with how their season went.

Getting a loan move from Barnsley, who were relegated, Styles was in and out of the side for the first few months of the campaign.

Then, a bad injury struck, ruling him out from February through to late April.

Sometimes injuries can't be helped, but his inconsistent involvement at the start of the season, combined with the injury, means it has potentially been a frustrating season for Styles, who you feel never really got a regular chance to show what he can do.

George Evans

Midfielder George Evans is another that comes to mind in terms of this category of player.

The 28-year-old has featured sparingly since his arrival from Derby, but this year, he was barely involved.

Indeed, he made just 11 league appearances for the Lions.

With his contract up at the end of this season, more involvement, not less, is surely what Evans will have been aiming for.