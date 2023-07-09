This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland are lining up a move for Everton striker Tom Cannon this summer, it has emerged.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Black Cats are eyeing an ambitious move for the 20-year-old this summer.

Nixon claims that Sunderland are set to offer £3 million plus bonuses to the Premier League side in the hope that it will convince them to sell.

Cannon spent the second half of 2022/23 on loan at Preston North End, scoring eight goals and registering one assist in 20 Championship matches.

Would Tom Cannon be a good signing for Sunderland?

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their verdict on this potential deal, and whether or not it would be a good signing for Sunderland to make?

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It must be said that this would be a very good signing for Sunderland.

The Black Cats were reportedly in for Ellis Simms who recently signed for Coventry, but were they able to snap up Cannon instead, it would be a brilliant bit of business.

The 20-year-old showed how excellent he was at Preston last season, especially as the loan progressed, and he could really thrive at Sunderland.

He would certainly fit in well with the profile of player that Sunderland are targeting these days, with the club opting to sign younger players with big upside and potential.

My only hesitation on this is whether Everton would allow a talented young forward to depart given their own problems in the striking department.

Adam Jones

This is the type of signing that the Black Cats should be making because he's young but has already proved himself in the Championship.

And if he's going to be much cheaper than Ellis Simms, then that's a bonus because the Irishman has a good goalscoring record at this level.

At 20, he will only get better and could be an excellent replacement for Ross Stewart whose future at the Stadium of Light is uncertain.

They certainly need to address their forward department - and the signing of Cannon would be a no-brainer if they can get it over the line. However, they need to be careful not to blow all of their budget on him.

Ned Holmes

What a signing this would be from Sunderland.

Tom Cannon looked like a really exciting prospect during his loan spell at Preston North End, as his eight goals in 21 appearances show, and would complement the other strikers in Tony Mowbray's squad.

Cannon offers something different from the physicality of Ross Stewart and Luís Semedo, who are the two strikers currently at the Stadium of Light.

Everton have cashed in on Ellis Simms already and if they're willing to let the 20-year-old go as well, then you'd imagine there will be plenty of interest.

£3 million would represent a bargain for a player of his quality and talent, in my eyes, and the actual deal may end up costing more than that.

Even so, this is a target the club should be pursuing.