3 midfield upgrades West Brom should consider in summer transfer window

In terms of central midfielders at West Bromwich Albion, only Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt are currently at the club with a contract beyond the end of the season.

This may need addressing in the summer window, with a promotion push the aim, even with Romaine Sawyers set to return to the club.

Jayson Molumby could be available on a permanent basis as he enters the final year of his contract with Brighton and Hove Albion next season, but some sensible planning definitely needs to be put in place at The Hawthorns.

It still feels a little uncertain who will be the manager next season although at the moment the club will be looking to recruit players suited to succeeding under Steve Bruce.

Here, we have taken a look at three potential midfield upgrades West Brom should consider this summer…

Jason Knight

One of the most exciting players in Derby County’s very impressive season in the Championship, Jason Knight could be targeted by Premier League clubs in the summer, but a move where he will earn regular first team opportunities towards the top end of the Championship could be preferred by the Irishman.

Knight offers great versatility and energy in and out of possession, that Bruce could use to compliment the likes of Mowatt and potentially Sawyers next term, if the St Kitts and Nevis international is granted a new deal.

Kenny Dougall

Once again, looking to throw their weight around by landing a player from a smaller second tier club, who has produced some promising performances this season, Dougall, 28, certainly looks like a player who could improve when surrounded by better players.

The Australia international enters the final year of his contract next term and is in the peak of his career, he can play in a deeper midfield role or as a traditional number eight and would offer some variety in central areas.

Ben Whiteman

Even though he is a player who is admired a lot by Bruce, Jake Livermore’s influence on games has significantly decreased in the last two seasons and that has been clear to see in the Championship this term.

Whiteman has been a breath of fresh air at Preston North End, since arriving from Doncaster Rovers in January 2021, and could be ready for the step up to a promotion pushing side.

The 25-year-old could be the final piece of the puzzle to give the Baggies a new look midfield contingent going into next season.