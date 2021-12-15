3 Middlesbrough transfers in or out that could happen next month

Middlesbrough will be looking to get busy in the transfer market once again this winter as they seek to adapt to life under manager Chris Wilder.

Although there was significant investment on Teesside in the summer, a complete change in playing style since then, with ex-boss Neil Warnock making way for the 54-year-old, has signalled the need for further additions in the winter window.

It remains to be seen whether Boro’s boss wants to reunite with some of his old players from his Sheffield United days after being linked with the likes of Chris Basham and Oliver Burke in recent months, but it certainly looks set to be a lively January at the Riverside Stadium both in terms of incomings.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Middlesbrough strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Britt Assombalonga? Adana Demirspor Gençlerbirliği Hatayspor Trabzonspor

With the need to comply with the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability rules and some of their current players potentially not fitting Wilder’s mould in North Yorkshire, departures will also be on the agenda as they look to build a squad capable of getting back to the Premier League.

After a bright start under their new manager, a return to the top flight doesn’t look impossible, but there is certainly work to be done before they can assert themselves as promotion favourites.

With this in mind, we take a look at three potential Middlesbrough moves that could happen when the next calendar year comes around.

Uche Ikpeazu

According to Football Insider, manager Wilder has sanctioned a move away for ex-Wycombe Wanderers forward Ikpeazu, who only arrived at the Riverside Stadium in the summer for a fee reported to be in the region of £1m.

Scoring six times for Gareth Ainsworth’s side in 31 Championship appearances last term and ending up as the Chairboys’ top goalscorer at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, he earned a move back to the second tier and started the Teesside outfit’s opening four league games this season.

However, he has been limited to substitute appearances by Boro’s current boss and with this, speculation surrounding his future has only increased with Duncan Watmore, loanee Andraz Sporar and teenager Josh Coburn all available as options up top when all are fit.

Scoring just twice in 18 Championship displays this season, he could be set for a premature exit from the Riverside and Football League World understands former side Wycombe have requested to be kept up to speed about his future ahead of a potential reunion.

They are ‘eager’ to bring him back to Adam’s Park and with the temptation of regular first-team football on offer back in League One, this is an opportunity he may find too hard to turn down, especially if he has been told he has no future on Teesside.

Josh Windass

Football League World believes Sheffield Wednesday attacker Windass is currently on the radar of multiple second-tier sides including Middlesbrough, with these teams scouting the 27-year-0ld as the winter window approaches.

Despite not being able to fully impress this season due to a severe hamstring injury, a huge setback that kept him out until the late stages of last month, he has scored twice and recorded one assist in three League One displays this term and registered 15 second-tier goal contributions last season.

Considering he was operating in a side that struggled during the 2020/21 campaign, this is a major achievement and thankfully for Wednesday manager Darren Moore, he managed to tie the advanced midfielder down to a contract extension in August to extend his stay at Hillsborough until 2023.

But with West Bromwich Albion, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Hull City all interested in his signature and promotion back to the Championship not guaranteed this season, he could potentially make the step up in the upcoming winter window.

Operating both as an attacking midfielder and a striker during his career, it remains to be seen whether he’s viewed by Wilder as a more lethal option in the middle of the park or a potential Ikpeazu replacement.

Marcus Browne

23-year-old winger Browne has been allowed to leave the Riverside on a loan deal in January, as per Football Insider.

Suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the start of this calendar year, he has failed to make a single appearance for Boro so far this term and with his current side adopting a 3-5-2 formation, it’s currently unclear whether he’s in Wilder’s plans for the long term.

The fact an advanced wide man in Isaiah Jones has been played at wing-back gives the former West Ham man hope for the future, but it looks as though the latter will be spending some time away from the club as he tries to get back into first-team action.

A number of Championship and League One teams are currently taking an interest in him according to the same Football Insider report.