More business needs to be done if Middlesbrough's Premier League dreams are to come true.

When Carrick took over last October, Boro were languishing in 20th place, just two points above the drop zone. However, manager Michael Carrick quickly turned things around, and had his side eventually nestled in the top six come May.

The Teesiders narrowly lost out to Coventry City over two legs in the playoffs, but their highest league finish since relegation from the Premier League in 2017 left fans feeling optimistic about what was about to come.

This hope has slowly started to fade since the start of the new season, due to poor results.

Their transfer business has been good so far, with talented wingers Morgan Rogers and Sam Silvera entering the fray, alongside assured shotstopper Seny Dieng.

Following Chuba Akpom's departure, Boro announced two more arrivals that would hopefully soften the blow. Emmanuel Latte Lath swapped Atalanta for the North East, whilst left back Lukas Engel has come in to fill the void left by Ryan Giles.

Having now entered the final weeks of the window, we have decided to compile a list of more transfers that could happen before the deadline on September 1st.

Josh Coburn loan likely

Middlesbrough have only seen five outfield players leave the Riverside since the end of last season. Darnell Fisher was released at the end of his contract, whilst Marc Bola, Matthew Hoppe and Grant Hall, alongside Chuba Akpom, have found suitors.

Versatile forward Josh Coburn enjoyed a successful loan move at Bristol Rovers last term, reaching double digits for goals. Dubbed as a future England star by Gas manager Joey Barton, the forward is now looking for a similar move to gain even more vital experience.

Boss Carrick has hinted that the 20-year-old could see another change of scenery this summer: "We have a clear idea of what the plan is for Josh, and what we want it to look like in terms of our squad.

"There are a couple of ifs and buts at this stage, as you always expect, but we certainly have a plan, and hopefully it will play out like that."

The arrival of Latte Lath looks to have solved Middlesbrough's striking woes for the time being, so game time for youngster Coburn may only arrive upon the completion of a loan move.

Middlesbrough in race for Premier League midfielder

According to TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough are keen to battle Premier League opposition for the services of Burnley boy Josh Brownhill. Whilst he may be a speculative target, Boro's midfield ranks certainly need bolstering.

The 27-year-old was one of six players to be nominated for the PFA Championship Players' Player of the Year award, after dominating many second tier matches last term. Overall, he netted seven and assisted eight throughout the season - triple his output from the year before.

The former Bristol City man has also attracted interest from Wolves, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City; so Carrick will be hoping that the club's purse strings are loosened, so that his target can be secured.