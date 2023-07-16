Middlesbrough's narrow miss on automatic Championship promotion last season will surely serve as motivation to go one better and mark a return to the Premier League after a seven-year hiatus.

Michael Carrick is the man who will be tasked with the challenge of heading back up to the top-flight, and after almost doing the impossible last season, the Teeside outfit will need their top players to step up if they are to achieve their goal of promotion. And, as such, that will require everyone pulling in the right direction, starting with pre-season. Football League World takes a look at three players who will have a point to prove ahead of the new campaign.

Does Seny Dieng have a point to prove at Middlesbrough?

Dieng has the tough task of filling in for departed loan goalkeeper Zack Steffen, though Championship fans will know that he does pose qualities on his day.

It’s obvious that QPR struggled last season, but Dieng wasn’t entirely the reason why - the comedown from Michael Beale’s electric football was enough to absolutely stunt their growth and, effectively, their morale was down the gutter.

At a club who are expected to challenge in the upper echelons of the league table, Dieng could thrive in a more progressive role than the one he was expected to play under Gareth Ainsworth, with Michael Carrick’s men finding themselves as one of the best teams on the eye when it comes to playing style.

But having not had the best year last time out, Dieng still has a point to prove before the opening day clash against Millwall in just under a month’s time.

Can Josh Coburn have an impact for Boro?

Coburn is only 20 years of age, though he has already racked up over 60 appearances in first team football, scoring 16 goals in the process - not a bad start to life as a footballer.

He endured what seemed to be a breakout season at Middlesbrough in 2021-22, scoring four goals in 18 games, though appearances became limited before his 10-goal-haul under Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers last season.

Cameron Archer has returned to Aston Villa after his loan, and that leaves just Marcus Forss, Championship Player of the Season Chuba Akpom and Matthew Hoppe as their senior strikers - which means there could well be a chance for the local lad to shine and rank himself ahead of the current firing squad.

Dael Fry

Fry started the season under Chris Wilder, and became quite a regular fixture in the early knockings of Michael Carrick’s spell as manager, though his red card against Sunderland changed quite a lot for the 25-year-old.

He only made five league appearances from there onwards as Boro went on an incredible run of 13 wins from 16 games, but his omission seemed to coincide with a dreadful run of form that all but quashed their hopes of automatic promotion.

Small injuries saw him dropped from the squad, and at 25 years old, you could say that Fry hasn’t quite hit the heights expected of him throughout his Riverside career - especially having been linked with a Premier League move in the past. It almost feels as though it is now or never if he is to prove himself as a consistent centre-back at the top end of the Championship.