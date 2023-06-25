Following last season's play-off semi-final defeat against Coventry City, Middlesbrough will be eager to get going and make a push for promotion during the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Despite the upcoming edition of the second tier looking extremely competitive this time around, Boro will be ambitious and confident about what the next campaign could possibly hold, and rightly so.

The summer transfer window is now open and it will be interesting to see how busy of a month it will be at the Riverside, both from an incomings and an outgoings perspective.

Whilst we wait for the new season to begin, here, we take a look at three Middlesbrough players whose careers in Teesside are currently at a crossroads.

Which 3 Middlesbrough players see their careers at a real crossroads?

Chuba Akpom

Chuba Akpom enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 campaign, emerging as the division's top scorer, all whilst finding a home in a slightly deeper but more influential role.

As per a report from TalkSPORT, Everton and Crystal Palace are among several top tier clubs who have kept an eye on the prolific attacker, whilst a Football League World exclusive revealed that Luton Town are also an interested party.

According to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, Boro value Akpom at £15 million, as it remains to be seen if this is a figure that can be met during this summer.

Paddy McNair

Paddy McNair is another player whose Boro career is in a rather interesting position with a large chunk of the summer window left to play out.

A Football League World exclusive from late January revealed that the Teesside club were open to parting company with the versatile Northern Irishman, as they were searching for new defenders at the time.

McNair went on to feature quite regularly from that point but with there being an expectation that Boro will continue seeking defensive reinforcements, it will be interesting to see what happens with McNair.

Anfernee Dijksteel

The same Football League World exclusive that addressed McNair's situation, also revealed that Boro were willing to part company with Anfernee Dijksteel if they were able to capture new defenders.

Unlike McNair, the 26-year-old barely featured during the second half of the season, amassing just four league appearances.

Should Boro secure defensive signings over the next few weeks, it would look increasingly likely that the versatile defender's future will be elsewhere beyond this summer.