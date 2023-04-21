It is set to be an exciting end to the season for Middlesbrough as they prepare for the Championship play-offs.

Boro's place in the top six is all but secure after their 3-1 win against Hull City at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was an uncharacteristically poor first half from the hosts and the Tigers took a deserved lead in the 41st minute when Allahyar Sayyadmanesh headed home Adama Traore's corner.

But Boro responded strongly in a dominant second half, with Hayden Hackney equalising in the 55th minute after being set up by substitute Isaiah Jones, before Cameron Archer finished from Zack Steffen's long ball as he took advantage of hesistancy in the visitors' defence.

Chuba Akpom then added his side's third goal in six minutes, with Jones again playing provider to set up the 27-year-old for his 29th goal of the season.

Michael Carrick's side remain fourth in the table and while their automatic promotion hopes look to be over, they are 11 points clear of seventh-placed West Bromwich Albion and almost guaranteed a top six spot.

But whichever division Boro are playing in next season, the 41-year-old will have some big decisions to make on a number of his squad.

We take a look at some of those who are facing an uncertain future on Teesside...

Isaiah Jones

Jones has fallen out of favour under Carrick and has not started a game since December, while he has also frequently been left out of the squad altogether.

The form of Marcus Forss and Aaron Ramsey has kept Jones out of the side, but injuries to the pair opened up an opportunity for Jones in midweek and he took his chance with two assists after his introduction at half time.

Carrick was impressed by his display and says he was delighted to see the winger back to his best.

"It's what we all want to see," said Carrick of Jones' return to form," Carrick told The Northern Echo.

"It's what Izzy is capable of and I was delighted to see him light up the stadium again and have that spark and get his rewards.

"I thought there was a spark the other day when he came on and we've definitely seen him back to himself around the place and the training ground which is brilliant.

"We said all along about the squad about how important [it is] and people will play their part at certain times and he certainly did that tonight. I was really, really pleased to see him back."

However, Jones' long-term future at the Riverside Stadium remains uncertain and as we revealed earlier this month, Carrick is prepared to let Jones leave this summer, with the likes of Crystal Palace, Sunderland, and West Ham United all interested.

It remains to be seen whether Jones can force his way into Carrick's plans between now and the end of the season, but there is no doubt he have plenty of suitors over the coming months.

Anfernee Dijksteel

Similar to Jones, Dijksteel is another who has seen his game time limited since Carrick's arrival.

The 26-year-old was a regular earlier in the season under former boss Chris Wilder, but has not made a single start under Carrick and has not been included in the matchday squad for much of the last few months, with Tommy Smith preferred at right-back.

But Dijksteel made his first appearance since the end of January when he replaced the injured Smith at the break against the Tigers and did himself no harm with an excellent second half performance, earning praise from Carrick.

"He was fantastic," Carrick told The Northern Echo.

"I'm really, really genuinely pleased for Anf because he's had a tough run and hasn't had a lot of game-time because Tommy has played so well.

"He's deserved to play because he's trained well and been there. He's probably not been my biggest fan at times and rightly so, he hasn't showed it mind, he's every right to have a bit of dislike towards me because I haven't picked him, and he's probably deserved to be picked for how he's trained and his attitude.

"I wasn't delighted with the injury, obviously, but I was delighted to see him back on the pitch and playing so well and making a big impact, him and Izzy."

We exclusively revealed in January that Boro were open to offers for both Dijksteel and Paddy McNair, but with McNair having revived his career at the Riverside Stadium, Dijksteel will be hoping he can do the same.

Darnell Fisher

Fisher is a player who is likely to move on in the summer.

The 28-year-old has been out of action for almost two years after suffering a serious knee injury in a freak accident at home, while he only returned to training at the end of last year.

Carrick said Fisher was progressing well in his recovery, but refused to put a timescale on when he could return to action.

"Darnell’s doing well. It’s a difficult one when you’ve been out for so long. He trained with us for a little bit, then as happens quite regularly when you’ve been out for such a long period of time, he picked up little bits of niggles," Carrick told TeesideLive in February.

"That sets you back a little bit, but he’s back training in and around the group. It’s just about being patient with Darnell and helping him to take his time to get back into the swing of things and the rhythm of training every day."

Fisher's contract expires at the end of the season and with little sign of an imminent comeback and with Smith and Dijksteel both competing for places at right-back, it seems unlikely his deal will be renewed.

He was linked with a move to League One side Derby County in October, so Pride Park could be one potential destination should be depart this summer.