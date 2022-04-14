3 Middlesbrough players who could be loaned out in the summer transfer window

Middlesbrough are still in the chase for a play-off place this Championship season.

Chris Wilder’s side are currently 8th in the table, three points outside the top six but with a game in hand over their rivals.

But defeat to Hull City last time out has put Boro on the backfoot with only a handful of games left to play this campaign.

Wilder has done well to turn the side around since his arrival midway through the campaign and has brought the team within a chance of promotion.

But regardless of what division the Riverside club competes in next season, it could be a busy summer transfer window as Wilder looks to shape the side in his image.

Here are three players who could be handed to loan deals for the next campaign…

Connor Malley

The 22-year old has been unable to make an impression at the Riverside since being promoted to the senior team from the club’s academy.

Loan deals with Ayr United, Carlisle United and Gateshead have already been sought in the past to gain experience.

Another move this summer to a higher level may be required to help Malley show Wilder that he is capable of performing in the Championship for Middlesbrough.

Caolan Boyd-Munce

The Northern Irishman also arrived at Middlesbrough in January. Boyd-Munce made his debut in the FA Cup clash with Mansfield Town.

A 14th minute strike on his first appearance for the club helped secure a 3-2 away win, but the midfielder has only played one game since then, coming off the bench to face Barnsley in a 3-2 loss.

A loan move away from the Riverside in the summer could help the 22-year old gain some experience at this level and prove to Wilder that he is ready to make the step up to a top Championship side.

Josh Coburn

Wilder recently admitted his delight at not sending Coburn out on loan in January, having had the option to do so.

The forward has performed well in the chances he has been given since the winter window closed, even scoring the winner against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.

But competition up front is fierce at Boro and the team will likely be in the market for a striker this summer given that both Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly will be gone from the side.

If Coburn wants more consistent game time then he may have to drop to a lower Championship side to do so, which could also be what he needs to continue developing as a player.

This will be a tricky decision for both Wilder and the player, but a loan move wouldn’t be the worst move for his career.