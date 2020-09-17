3 Middlesbrough players we can see leaving the Riverside by Friday October 16th

After a slow start to the transfer window, Middlesbrough appear to have stepped things up a gear recently.

The signing of Wigan midfielder Sam Morsy was announced last week, while they’ve been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest’s Ryan Yates and former Arsenal striker Chuka Akpom in the last few days.

With a month still to go before the transfer window slams shut, there could be some outgoings as well.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted three players we can see leaving the Riverside before the window closes…

Aynsley Pears

The 22-year-old goalkeeper appeared to have won the number one jersey at points last season but fell out of favour under Neil Warnock.

The arrival of Marcus Bettinelli looks as though it could spell the end of his time at the Riverside, with a move across the Pennines the potential next step before the window closes next month.

Blackburn Rovers have been strongly linked with him this summer, having already had an offer turned down, and could yet return with another bid.

You feel that with Bettenelli and Dejan Stojanovic seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, the North East club could be open to letting him leave if a good offer is made.

Dael Fry

Things have gone a little quiet concerning the central defender recently but he’s not been short of suitors over the past 12 months or so.

Fry missed out on the Championship opener against Watford last weekend and though he seems likely to be involved this season, a move away certainly isn’t off the cards.

Burnley have been touted with some serious interest in the past and with James Tarkowski linked with a move away and Ben Gibson already off, the Clarets could turn their attention to the Boro man once again.

Ben Liddle

As more midfielders join the club, Liddle’s chance of first-team involvement seems less and less likely.

The 21-year-old has featured twice for the Boro senior side and the new deal he signed in February indicates he’s highly rated by the club.

Having gone out on six-month-long loans in both of the previous two seasons, the North East club may feel that he would benefit from a whole campaign of regular football.