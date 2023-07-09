Middlesbrough will be looking to secure promotion to the Premier League after falling at the penultimate hurdle during the latter stages of last term.

Coming into the play-offs, they were one of the favourites to seal a place in the top flight with Michael Carrick's side having the advantage of playing the play-off semi-final second leg at the Riverside.

But they were unable to utilise their home advantage and lost out to Coventry City in the end, something they will be gutted about considering the quality they look set to face in the Championship during the 2023/24 campaign.

It will be harder for them to win promotion this term than it was last season because of this quality, although Boro did endure a poor start to 2022/23 and a quick start to next term could put them on the right track.

Not only will they need to add fresh faces to their squad in their quest to secure promotion, but they will also need to keep some of their key players.

There are three players who didn't play a major part last season but could be so important next season - and these first-teamers are listed below.

Will Matt Clarke be able to revive his career at Middlesbrough?

Clarke's 2022/23 season was disrupted by injury troubles and that's a real shame for him considering that was his first permanent campaign at the Riverside.

There's plenty of competition for a starting spot with the likes of Paddy McNair, Darragh Lenihan and Dael Fry available as well as Anfernee Dijksteel who can operate in a central role if required.

Because of this competition, Clarke's injury problems could be costly in terms of how much game time he gets during his stay at Boro.

However, he still has time to establish himself as a key starter, and it will be fascinating to see how he manages to perform during the 2023/24 campaign if he can get fit and stay fit.

Can Dan Barlaser become a regular starter at Middlesbrough?

Considering Jonny Howson is probably entering the latter stages of his career now, it seems as though Barlaser could be the man to come in and start regularly alongside Hayden Hackney next season.

However, if Howson continues to perform well at this level and Matt Crooks can shine in midfield, that could potentially limit the January arrival's game time.

At 26, Barlaser needs to be starting every week but his performances in training and during matches will probably determine whether he plays a full 90 minutes regularly or not.

Hackney seems to have nailed down his place in the first 11, so Barlaser faces a fight with others to become one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Can Isaiah Jones be an integral part of Michael Carrick's plans?

Jones managed to establish himself as one of Boro's most important players under former boss Chris Wilder, registering nine last assists during the 2021/22 campaign.

He did manage to appear reasonably regularly last season too - but he will want to nail down a starting place for the long term on the right-hand side in his quest to fulfil his potential.

Previously linked with Premier League clubs, he won't continue attracting interest from elsewhere if he doesn't start often.

Thankfully for Jones, he's likely to continue playing in a more advanced position under Carrick than he would have done under Wilder, so that should give him the license to get forward more and increase his goalscoring contributions. That's something that will allow him to generate interest from other clubs.