Football Manager fans were given some good news this week, as Sports Interactive confirmed that the 2024 edition of the game will be released on the 6th of November

The Sports Interactive game has become a big franchise that has gripped many football fans over the years with its real-life likeness to the sport itself. There are big expectations for Football Manager 2024 as it may be considered the best one yet and the release of the trailer will have fans itching for the 6th of November.

All fans of the game will be excited to play this new edition and will have in mind which team they want to manage.

Middlesbrough may be a team that fans look to manage after seeing their progress in recent seasons. While fans of the football club will no doubt be keen to start a save with their favourite football team.

So, here at Football League World, while the days tick down to the official release, we have picked three Middlesbrough players fans should build their FM24 save around...

Rav van den Berg

The first player you should consider building your Middlesbrough FM24 save around is defender Rav van den Berg.

The Dutchman joined Boro only this summer but has joined the club with a growing reputation. He spent all of his career at PEC Zwolle before joining Middlesbrough.

He may be a little unknown to Football Manager fans as well as Middlesbrough ones, but he is only 19 years old, so he is a player who has the potential to develop into a top quality defender.

Furthermore, his versatility means that he can play anywhere across the back four so you can utilise him as a central defender as well as a full-back if you prefer.

Hayden Hackney

All Middlesbrough fans will be aware of Hayden Hackney, but for those who may be considering starting a save with the club, rest assured he is one of Boro’s brightest prospects.

Hackney broke through into the first team in the 2022/23 season, hitting the ground running as he scored goals and chipped in with assists.

His game went to another level under Michael Carrick, as he took up a similar role to what Carrick used to play at Manchester United. He sits deep, protects the defence, and when on the ball, he looks comfortable and assured.

Unlike his coach, Hackney is a player that has an eye for goal and you would expect that as the seasons go on in your save, he could become a player worth a lot more than he is now and rated significantly higher.

He is the type of player that you can slot into your midfield and then find other players who can play with him, as Hackney will probably be one of the first names on your teamsheet.

Josh Coburn

The final player you should look to build your team around in a Middlesbrough save is striker Josh Coburn.

The young forward is very raw and still has a lot to improve on, but with time and development, Coburn has the makings to be Boro’s number nine for many years to come.

He burst onto the scene with Bristol Rovers in the 2022/23 season, showing he can lead the line as well as drift out wide, scoring all types of different goals.

Coburn is young, and it may be a risk to look to play him constantly in your save, but playing him now will help him get better and better, and therefore, as your save develops, you could have a world-class striker in your team.

Plus, the forward is contracted at the club until 2027, so you will have four years already to work with the player and try to make him as good as he can be.