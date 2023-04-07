Middlesbrough’s rise up the Championship table under Michael Carrick has been remarkable.

The former midfielder has taken on the role as manager at the Riverside, his first time as the main man at a club.

Can Middlesbrough gain promotion to the Premier League?

Carrick has led the team to third in the Championship table, with the gap to the automatic promotion places now just six points with seven games remaining.

Boro are now dreaming of a potential promotion to the Premier League, despite having been near the relegation zone prior to the 41-year-old’s arrival.

With several weeks still remaining in the campaign, and uncertainty over which division the club will compete in next season, it is difficult for the club to properly begin plans for the upcoming transfer window.

However, some plans can still be made ahead of the window opening with plenty of eyes turning to what lies ahead this summer already.

Here are three players that Middlesbrough should loan out in the upcoming transfer period…

Josh Coburn

Coburn has spent the current campaign out on loan at Bristol Rovers, where he has made 26 league appearances.

The 20-year-old has bagged nine goals for Joey Barton’s side, who sit 15th in the League One table.

While Coburn had performed well in the few opportunities he had in the Boro team under Chris Wilder, his season with Rovers has suggested he is not quite ready to step into Carrick’s side.

He could prove a useful squad player in the Championship if the team does fail to gain promotion.

However, sending him out on loan would be best for his development to ensure he receives the game time he needs to continue improving.

Matthew Hoppe

Hoppe arrived at the Riverside in the summer, but has failed to make much of an impact at the club.

The American was sent out on loan to Hibernian in the January transfer window, where he has gone on to make six league appearances.

The 22-year-old does not look ready to take up a role as an important first team squad member and could use another loan to continue his adaptation to British football.

A loan in the Championship may be best for his development to continue adjusting to the level in the second division.

Pharrell Willis

Willis is a promising young midfielder coming through the Boro academy.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the club in a 3-0 win over Blackpool last November but has been unable to break into Carrick’s first team plans.

Gaining experience elsewhere as part of a loan move would be the best next step for his development as he looks to make his way at senior level.