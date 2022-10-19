3 Mick Beale replacements QPR need to consider ASAP if Wolves move does materialise

Queens Park Rangers could be without a head coach by the end of the week, with Wolverhampton Wanderers making Michael Beale their top target for their managerial vacancy, as first reported by The Athletic.

The Premier League outfit are expected to make an approach to the R’s regarding the services of the 42-year-old, with further reports from TalkSPORT detailing that Beale wants to take the job if he’s offered it, and a release clause that is in his QPR contract means that the club are powerless to stop him from departing.

Beale has only been in charge at Loftus Road since June after he replaced Mark Warburton in the dugout, but he has impressed in his time as head coach with seven Championship victories and three draws in 14 matches.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-QPR players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 1. Bradley Orr Yes No

It appears inevitable though that Beale will be heading to Molineux in the near future though, and that would leave the Hoops hierarchy with a vacancy to fill – here are THREE names that could be ideal fits for the job.

Scott Parker

Parker recently left Bournemouth following public disagreements over recruitment at the Cherries, which would suggest that he may not exactly get on with a director of football, which is what QPR have in the form of Les Ferdinand.

But the fact that the former England international has two promotions from the Championship to his name means he has to be considered as a top contender for any job at second tier level.

Parker gets results and has his teams playing decent football, and with his track record he would have to be seen as a likely candidate.

Anthony Barry

QPR went down the up-and-coming coach route from the Premier League this summer when replacing Warburton with Beale, and they could give the chance to another fledging talent in the form of Barry.

The 36-year-old had a modest playing career with the likes of Accrington Stanley, Yeovil and Fleetwood, but he has gained a reputation for being a talented coach, firstly with Paul Cook at Wigan before moving on to Chelsea in 2020.

Also on the books of Belgium’s staff under Roberto Martinez, Barry is clearly highly thought-of in footballing circles and has been linked to a number of EFL jobs this year – QPR though have history for giving this kind of coach a chance though and this could be Barry’s perfect opportunity.

Steven Schumacher

Some Championship clubs tend to look to League One for a new boss, and the man they all have to catch in the third tier right now is Schumacher.

His Plymouth Argyle side are flying right now at the top of the table, and quite rightly the 38-year-old is gaining plaudits for his work.

Like the aforementioned Barry, Schumacher had an EFL playing career with Bury, Fleetwood, Stevenage and Crewe before becoming Ryan Lowe’s assistant at Bury, before moving to Plymouth with him in 2019.

Lowe’s departure last December saw Schumacher immediately promoted to the role of head coach of the Pilgrims, with whispers that he was the mastermind behind the recent success at Home Park.

On the evidence we’ve seen in recent months, that may very well be true, and he could take the next step in his career with the R’s.