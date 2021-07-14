3 Michael Obafemi alternatives that Blackburn Rovers could turn to as Adam Armstrong transfer talk continues

Southampton are said to have not received any contact from Blackburn Rovers over the potential signing of Michael Obafemi this summer, as per a recent post by football journalist Alex Crook on Twitter.

The Saints frontman had previously been mentioned as a potential bargaining tool in the Premier League club’s apparent pursuit of Adam Armstrong this summer, with a swap deal having been mentioned in some quarters.

However it has been said recently that any deal of that nature would be very difficult to complete because of the need for both players to agree on personal terms over moves to Ewood Park and St Mary’s respectively.

Spoken to someone close to Michael Obafemi. Told there has been no contact from #Rovers re a potential swap deal for Adam Armstrong and that Ralph Hasenhuttl has been impressed by how fit he is upon returning for pre-season at #SaintsFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) July 14, 2021

Now it appears that Rovers could avert their attentions to other targets this summer, as speculation over Armstrong’s future continues to swirl.

Here, we take a look at THREE Michael Obafemi alternatives that Blackburn Rovers could turn to after this latest update from Crook…

Paul Mullin

The striker is currently a free agent after leaving Cambridge United this summer and could be exactly what Rovers are looking for.

Mullin notched up an impressive 33 goals for the U’s last term and is seemingly keen to make the step up to the Sky Bet Championship.

Different in terms of skill sets to Armstrong, Mullin is more of a penalty box finisher than a forward who likes to collect the ball deep.

If he can repeat his goal scoring exploits again at Ewood Park, he would be a very shrewd addition.

Jerry Yates

A player who is sure to be on the radar of many clubs this summer, Yates could be a great like form like replacement for Armstrong moving forwards.

The Blackpool forward excelled in Sky Bet League One for the Seasiders and will now be looking to make a lasting impact in the second tier.

Yates is capable of playing centrally and wide on the left and possesses the same sort of dribbling ability as the Rovers frontman.

He won’t come cheap but this would be a real statement if Tony Mowbray can bring him in.

Michael Smith

The Rotherham United striker could well move on this summer after seeing the Millers get relegated and perhaps Rovers could be set to pounce.

A target man by trade, Smith still managed to rack up 10 goals last term for Paul Warne’s men and would arguably score even more in a better side.

His presence would allow Blackburn to go more direct in attack and he would surely benefit from their set pieces and crossing deliveries.

The Millers will want to hold onto the striker this summer but if an offer comes in from Rovers that matches their valuation, he could well depart the New York Stadium.