3 Michael Duff replacements that Cheltenham Town should consider

Michael Duff looks set to leave Cheltenham Town very soon to pursue an opportunity elsewhere, thought to be Barnsley, the club announced this morning.

The Robins achieved a very respectable 15th placed finish in League One, their first since winning the fourth tier title in 2020/21, just five points off of the top half last term.

Duff has laid an excellent foundation for a new manager to pick up, with many members of the first team squad capable of continuing the club’s push to climb the third tier.

It is important though, for the club to get the next appointment right, or the unforgiving nature of League One, containing four relegation spots, could be a cruel mistress in 2022/23.

Here, we have taken a look at three Duff replacements that the Robins should consider…

Michael Flynn

Cheltenham will receive a compensation payment for Duff, and that could provide a budget to bring in his replacement.

Michael Flynn completely transformed Newport County into a promotion-pushing League Two side, and was very unfortunate to taste defeat in two play-off finals in three seasons.

The Welshman has recently taken on a new challenge at Walsall, but the step up a division could tempt him to jump ship.

Having played against them many times, Flynn will have good knowledge of the current squad and is more than capable of taking on a challenge in the third tier.

Paul Cook

Paul Cook should still be a highly rated manager at League One level, despite struggling at Ipswich Town last season and having dropped to the National League to manage deep-pocketed Chesterfield for the second time.

If it was not for Wigan Athletic going into administration at the back end of 2019/20, the Latics would have stayed up comfortably and been fancied to kick on towards the top six conversation in 2020/21.

Cheltenham may not have the resources to prize him away from Chesterfield, but the two division jump could be tempting once again.

David Artell

Artell is out of work following his sacking at Crewe Alexandra this season, but it should not reflect too badly on his ability, as it would have been very tough for most managers to make that squad competitive against the drop in League One.

Artell won automatic promotion from League Two with Crewe in 2019/20, coming up against Cheltenham who finished fourth, and guided the Railwaymen to a 12th placed finish in 2020/21.

A lot of credit was given to the exciting younger players in that side, but tactically and stylistically the former Gibraltar international certainly looked the part as a third tier level manager.