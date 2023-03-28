Luton Town's recruitment in recent years has been instrumental to the success that they have seen and this coming summer will yet again be an important window for the club.

Sitting fourth in the Championship standings at present, promotion to the Premier League remains a possibility and that would likely impact their transfer plans.

One player that has been on Luton's radar since early as March 2022 is Motherwell's Max Johnston, as originally reported by the Daily Record, with Burnley recently joining the Hatters in pursuit, whilst interest from France, Germany and Italy has also surfaced.

Here, we take a look at three Johnston alternatives that the Hatters could set ther sights on this summer in an area of the pitch that will need addressing...

Junior Tchamadeu

Luton's ability to unearth gems from the lower divisions has been impressive in recent seasons and 19-year-old Junior Tchamadeu is another youngster who the Hatters could work wonders with.

The teenager has appeared 34 times in League Two for Hartlepool United this season, netting four goals and providing a further assist during the 2022/23 campaign thus far.

Full of energy, attacking endeavour and defensive confidence, Tchamadeu was the subject of a bid from an unnamed Championship club in January.

Tchamadeu's ability to get up and down the flank makes him someone who could thrive in the future under a Rob Edwards-led team, with the 40-year-old placing lots of importance on the wing-back position.

Cody Drameh

This may be seen as somewhat of a cop out but Cody Drameh will naturally be considered by the Hatters in the summer when they look to permanently bolster the right-wing-back area.

Currently on loan at Kenilworth Road from Leeds United, the 20-year-old has been impressive thus far and Luton will be hoping that they can capitalise on the fact that there has been a change of management at Elland Road.

A player with an incredibly high potential, who is learning quickly what is required of him under Edwards, a permanent move for Drameh, if presented with a suitable asking price, would represent good business with the immediate and long-term future in mind.

Conor Bradley

The suggestions thus far have been with a permanent deal in mind, however, one player that the Hatters could look to bring in on loan next season, if they remain in the Championship, is Liverpool's Conor Bradley.

The Northern Ireland international has enjoyed a fantastic season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, with the Reds turning down offers from the Championship in January.

Bradley is exactly the type of wing-back that would thrive under Edwards, with his pace, directness and ability to contribute in the final third making him an appealing option to consider, whilst he also meets the defensive demands.