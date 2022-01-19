3 Matt O’Riley replacements MK Dons should consider as player nears Celtic switch

Celtic are closing in on the permanent signing of Matt O’Riley from Milton Keynes Dons according to Sky Sports.

The versatile attacking midfielder has gained a lot of admirers since signing for the Dons in January 2021 and could be on his way to the Scottish Premiership.

Liam Manning’s men currently sit fifth in League One, with a three point cushion inside the play-off places, O’Riley’s departure will leave a significant dent in team’s attacking contingent.

The Dons have invested very well in younger players which strong backgrounds in the EFL in recent years, such as Scott Twine, and they may look to emulate that in pushing for a direct replacement for O’Riley in the window’s final fortnight.

Here, we have taken a look at three potential O’Riley replacements at MK Dons…

Ebou Adams

There may be some complications around targeting Ebou Adams with the bulky central midfielder currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Gambia.

The 26-year-old has been one of the most impressive players in League Two for some years now, and truth be told he is long overdue a move to League One.

Adams took centre stage in the 2019/20 campaign and really announced himself as a force in the EFL, he is equally capable in a more conventional midfield role as an attacking one and has bags of natural ability for Manning to tap into.

Aaron Drinan

Accustomed to a more advanced role than Adams, Aaron Drinan has been Leyton Orient’s best player by some distance this season and has played a huge role in Kenny Jackett’s men keeping pace in the play-off chasing pack.

The Irishman has contributed 13 goals and eight assists, operating all across a front three.

The 25-year-old should be applying his trade in the third tier next season at the latest, with or without Orient.

Joe Powell

West Ham United academy graduate Joe Powell is one of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s attacking menaces at Burton Albion.

The 23-year-old’s contract expires at the Pirelli Stadium this summer therefore providing value in the market.

Powell can cover a handful of attacking positions which would suit the fluid system that Manning has implemented at Stadium MK.