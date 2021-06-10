3 Matt Grimes replacements Swansea City could consider if he does depart this summer

Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes has emerged as a potential transfer target for both Southampton and Newcastle United according to Chronicle Live.

Grimes has been with the Swans since 2015, and has gone on to make 157 appearances in total for the Championship side, having previously been on the books with Exeter City earlier in his career.

The Swansea captain made 51 appearances in all competitions for Steve Cooper’s side this term, although it was a season that ended in disappointment, as they were beaten by Brentford in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Both Newcastle and Southampton are rumoured to be interested in landing Grimes’ signature this summer, although it remains to be seen as to whether any formal bids have been submitted to the Swans at this stage.

We take a look at THREE potential replacements that Swansea City could consider if Grimes was to depart in the summer transfer window.

Jorge Grant

The Lincoln City midfielder has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances during the 2020/21 season, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Championship, after a defeat to Blackpool in the League One play-off final.

Grant made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Imps last term, and chipped in with 17 goals and 13 assists for Michael Appleton’s side.

Grant has previously been attracting interest from Swansea City, Nottingham Forest and Brentford, although it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see other Championship clubs interested in a deal to sign the Lincoln City man this summer.

Billy Gilmour

Swansea City will already have a good relationship with Chelsea, having given Marc Guehi regular game time in his loan spell at the Liberty Stadium last season.

This could play into their hands when potentially making their move for Gilmour this summer. It has recently been reported that Chelsea could look at sending the young midfielder out on loan for the 2021/22 campaign, as they look to find him regular minutes in first-team football.

If Gilmour can have a similar impact to that of what Mason Mount did with Derby County not so long ago, then Swansea could have a fine young player on their hands.

Barry Bannan

On a short-term basis, this could potentially be a fantastic signing for the Swans this summer.

Bannan is out of contract with Sheffield Wednesday this summer, and his future remains somewhat ‘up in the air’ at this moment in time, after Darren Moore’s side were relegated into League One this term.

Bannan has shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship in the past though, and you would imagine that he could be tempted by a move to a team that are likely to be challenging for promotion into the Premier League.

The Scotsman was one of the few players to come away with any credit to their name for the Owls last season, and it’ll be interesting to see where his futures lies ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.