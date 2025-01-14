Summary Matt Bloomfield leaves Wycombe for Luton Town, Chairboys are left managerless.

Wycombe Wanderers are currently managerless, as Matt Bloomfield has left the club to join Luton Town, breaking the hearts of the Chairboys faithful.

The 40-year-old had been linked with plenty of jobs over the last few months, including the likes of Coventry City and Millwall. However, the former midfielder stayed put at Wycombe as they continued to defy the odds. Sadly, the chance presented to him at Kenilworth Road was too good to turn down.

The news comes after days of speculation, with Football League World exclusively revealing that the hierarchy at the Buckinghamshire club wouldn't stand in Bloomfield's way, should he wish to depart Adams Park. The ex-Colchester United boss also has a £100,000 release clause in his contract, which was triggered by the Hatter. This was also exclusively revealed by Football League World.

Matt Bloomfield - Wycombe Wanderers managerial record (PlaymakerStats) Matches Wins Draws Losses Scored Conceded PPG 108 52 24 32 162 125 1.65

The Championship side has now confirmed the appointment of the Wycombe gaffer, who leaves the Chairboys set up to push for promotion in the second half of the season.

It's unclear what the drive was for Bloomfield to join Luton, especially with his club splashing the cash in the transfer market and firmly in the hunt for promotion. However, the Hatters have a quality squad, which is seriously underachieving currently, so it's understandable why the Wycombe legend wants to try his hand at rebuilding the ex-Premier League side.

Since being taken over by Mikheil Lomtadze in the summer, recruitment has been heavily focused on data analysis. Undoubtedly, this will carry over into hunting for a new manager, which Interim Chairman, Dan Rice, must now do for the first time at the League One club. Based on Wycombe's January business so far, it seems likely the Blues will look abroad to find Bloomfield's successor.

Here are three realistic options the Chairboys should consider for their next managerial appointment.

Steven Schumacher

Starting off the list with an English manager, it's remarkable Steven Schumacher doesn't have a job currently and Wycombe should certainly capitalise by bringing him to Adams Park. A proven League One winner, he knows how to get the club over the line in their ultimate goal of promotion.

As a free agent, the Chairboys wouldn't have to pay a compensation fee for the 40-year-old's services. After his harsh sacking at Stoke City, Schumacher will be keen to secure himself a new long-term project, and Wycombe could offer just that. With Championship ambitions, the former Plymouth boss would likely thrive in HP12 and could provide a smooth transition from Bloomfield.

Not only is Schumacher a proven winner, but he is also the same age as Bloomfield and has all the credentials to bring success to South Buckinghamshire.

Claus Nørgaard

This one could be seen as a little bit of a curveball, but would certainly make sense if the next manager follows Wycombe's recent player recruitment model. Claus Nørgaard has been coaching since the early 2000s, having worked in the Danish youth setup before joining Thomas Frank as his assistant manager at Brentford in December 2022.

The 45-year-old last experienced senior management in 2018, when he was at the helm of Sønderjyske. Whilst his win percentage wasn't overly impressive, the Dane is a part of the Brentford model, which is what Wycombe want to try and emulate. Appointing someone who has been in that environment could be crucial to that dream.

The ever-growing nature of Brentford's success under Frank has been a model story for many EFL clubs. Appointing someone who has worked with the Bees manager on multiple occasions allows the Chairboys to bring part of Frank's knowledge over to Adams Park, as they look to build towards becoming a Premier League club in the future.

Oscar Hiljemark

A very exciting up-and-coming coach in Europe, Oscar Hiljemark, has been seriously impressive during his time at the helm of IK Elfsborg in Sweden. The ex-midfielder guided the Swedish side to the Europa League, where they beat Italian giants, Roma.

Only 32 years old, the former Sweden international has established himself as a very exciting manager for the future. After losing star player, Michael Baidoo, to Plymouth Argyle in the transfer window, Hiljemark could be tempted to follow the attacker to England for the next chapter of his career.

Wycombe's board may well look at the success of Fabian Hürzeler, who was head-hunted by Brighton in the summer at the young age of 31. With the ambitions of Premier League football, the Elfsborg boss could be the perfect man to develop the Chairboys long-term.