3 Mark Robinson replacements AFC Wimbledon should consider ASAP

After a torrid run of games that have seen AFC Wimbledon not win a match since December last year, Mark Robinson has today been relieved of his duties as manager at the club.

The loss to Cambridge at the weekend was the final straw and with the side now sat in the relegation places in League One, they’ll be hoping it isn’t too little too late in terms of bringing in a fresh face and staying up in the third tier.

Robinson has been in charge at the Dons for over a year now, having first been handed the job back in February last year. After a start to the campaign which saw a few wins and relatively mixed fortunes, things have nosedived since. Their last three points came against Accrington on December 7th and although they have drawn games and picked up points since, it hasn’t been enough.

Now, Wimbledon are on the lookout for a new manager to come in and replace Robinson – and here are three potential replacements.

Alan Pardew

You’d have to think his name will be linked with the job again, having been one of the favourites to take over when Mark Robinson was installed as boss.

Whether he would leave his role as an advisor at CSKA Sofia is unclear but he’s previously shown interest in coming back into the management game and based on his experience higher up the pyramid, he could certainly get some results out of this current Dons team. He’s had success in the Premier League and he would surely be respected by the players considering his previous achievements in the game.

Whether he still has the same touch, again, is unclear having been out of management for a little while now. However, his credentials are clear and with the job available again it wouldn’t be a surprise to potentially see him installed as boss this time around.

Darren Ferguson

Ferguson ticks a few boxes as the next boss of Wimbledon if they could land him. He’s managed higher up than League One and has experience of not only succeeding in the third tier but doing so at completely the opposite end of the table to where the Dons are now.

He’s most recently taken Peterborough back up to the second tier of English football and while he couldn’t get them performing a division higher, he is clearly proven in the third tier and could be exactly what Wimbledon need to escape the drop and potentially kick on next term.

He’s also out of work now too and would therefore be an easy option to bring in as a free agent. If they could land him, then he could certainly put things in the right direction at the club.

Alex Revell

It could be a gamble but it could pay off for Wimbledon.

This is an appointment which would certainly be more of a risk but as a young boss at Stevenage, the former player steered them to safety and a 14th place finish despite a squad which had previously been right near the relegation places.

It didn’t end too well for Revell with the team that he remains a coach at, as he was ultimately sacked with the team just above the relegation places. He’s been brought back to Stevenage as a coach though, showing that he is still held in high regard and viewed as a decent coach, it’s just that he maybe needs more experience and time in the role to really bring his potential to the forefront.

Revell then could certainly come into the Dons with all guns blazing to try and prove himself again – and steering another side away from relegation could help him do that. It’s a gamble but it could work.