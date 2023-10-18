Highlights Lincoln City have sacked Mark Kennedy after a disappointing start to the season, leaving them in the bottom half of the table.

Assistant Danny Butterfield has also left the club alongside Kennedy.

Potential replacements include Danny Cowley, Stephen Bradley, and Leam Richardson, all with experience and success in managing or coaching at this level.

Lincoln City have made the decision to sack Mark Kennedy after a mixed start to the season that has left them in the bottom half of the table.

4 Mark Kennedy departs Lincoln City

The Irishman was named as the Imps boss in May 2022, and he guided the team to an 11th place finish in the previous campaign.

After a positive opening few weeks, Lincoln have only won once in the league since August, which includes a disappointing defeat to Burton Albion last time out.

Therefore, the decision was made for Kennedy to leave the club, with assistant Danny Butterfield also following him out the door.

Now, it’s about finding a replacement, and the club has confirmed that first-team coach Tom Shaw is leading the team as they search for Kennedy’s successor.

And, here we look at THREE names that should be on their radar…

3 Danny Cowley

We’ll start with the obvious one, as Cowley’s name has already been mentioned by some fans.

Along with brother Nicky, the former Portsmouth chief took Lincoln from non-league to the third tier, and they had a magical FA Cup run in the mix as well. So, the Cowley brothers remain popular figures at Lincoln.

More importantly, he would be able to build on the work that Kennedy has done. Cowley has proven himself to be a good manager in the Football League, and would be capable of steadying the ship, and then to move the team forward.

Another positive is that he is out of work at the moment, so it would be a pretty straightforward negotiation.

After failing to achieve his goals with Pompey, Cowley will be desperate to restore his reputation, and going back to Lincoln, the club that helped him rise to prominence, would appear to be a great fit, even though some fans will have reservations about going back.

2 Stephen Bradley

The Shamrock Rovers manager was the frontrunner for the Imps boss last year, but he turned them down at the last minute, so it remains to be seen whether he has burnt bridges with the club.

Nevertheless, it proves that Bradley was highly-rated by the Lincoln hierarchy, and it makes sense, as he has done a fine job over the years with Shamrock Rovers, which includes winning three successive titles from 2020.

The timing may have been wrong for Bradley around 15 months ago, but the situation may have changed, and the 38-year-old may feel he is ready for the next challenge in his career.

1 Leam Richardson

Finally, Richardson is a coach with winning experience at this level, having won promotion with Wigan Athletic back to the Championship.

The 43-year-old, who had previously been assistant to Paul Cook, handled the step up with ease, and was a very impressive figure during some difficult periods for the club.

Since leaving the Latics, Richardson hasn’t got back in the game, but he would surely relish the chance to come back in at League One level. Again, with the coach out of work, it would be something that could be sorted swiftly, so it will make it easier for the Imps.