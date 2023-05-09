MK Dons have sacked head coach Mark Jackson following their relegation to League Two, the club have confirmed.

Just one season after they finished third in the League One table, the Dons have slid back down into the fourth tier of English football after a campaign of struggle.

Liam Manning paid the price for a poor start to 2022-23 just months after getting the club close to promotion back to the Championship, and he was replaced by Jackson, who was then in charge of the Leeds United under-21 squad.

Jackson took over in December but won just six of his 25 matches in charge as he failed to keep the Buckinghamshire outfit in the third tier, with a goalless draw on the final day of the season on Sunday against Burton Albion sending them back to League Two for the first time since 2019.

The hierarchy at Stadium MK will now be looking for a new person to be in the dugout for the start of next season - let's look at three candidates who should be considered to replace Jackson.

David Artell

With MK Dons having plenty of young talents in their squad, perhaps the man suited to get the best out of them would be Artell, who knows all about youth development from his time at Crewe Alexandra.

Artell was manager of the Railwaymen for five years and nurtered the likes of Harry Pickering, Ryan Wintle and Perry Ng - all of whom are now Championship regulars - and in that time also won promotion from League Two in 2020.

He led Crewe to their highest league finish in 15 years when finishing 12th in League One in 2021, and whilst his time at Gresty Road ended on a bad note last year when being sacked after suffering relegation, Artell will be hungry to prove a point and he may have the right profile for the job.

Leam Richardson

It's unclear as to whether he would drop from being in a Championship job earlier in the season to League Two, but if Richardson is keen then he would surely be a top contender.

Richardson became Wigan's manager at a desperate time, saved them from relegation to the fourth tier and then the season after he won the League One title with the Latics, proving that he's clearly got something about him as a leader.

His time at the DW Stadium ended somewhat prematurely back in November as amid a run of poor results he was sacked by the club's Bahraini ownership - harsh according to some but he could rebuild his reputation with the Dons.

Karl Robinson

Having left Oxford in February following a near five-year stint, this job could be primed for a return of Robinson.

Robinson was in charge of the Dons for over six years and led the club to the Championship for the first time in their history, and whilst it was perhaps expected he'd go on to bigger and better things in his career in football, it's not quite happened for him.

Currently Sam Allardyce's right-hand man at Leeds United on a short-term basis, the expectation is Robinson will be a free man by the end of the Premier League campaign, so if the Dons want him to return then he'd surely come back and be welcomed by the fanbase with open arms.