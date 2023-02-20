3 managers Wycombe Wanderers should consider as Gareth Ainsworth poised for QPR move

The 10-year reign of Gareth Ainsworth as Wycombe Wanderers manager looks to be coming to an end.

Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers look to have been the 49-year-old’s last match in charge as he reached 550 games with the Chairboys, with his former club Queens Park Rangers coming calling for his services.

A compensation package has been agreed to take Ainsworth back to Loftus Road, having played there for seven years between 2003 and 2010 as well as two stints in caretaker charge, with reports in West London suggesting he will be appointed within the next 48 hours.

Where do Wycombe turn to next though as they are embroiled in a fight for the League One play-offs? Do they go for experience or someone more up-and-coming, much like Ainsworth was when he was appointed at Adams Park in 2012?

Let’s look at three names who could be a really good fit for the club as they prepare for Ainsworth’s departure.

Leam Richardson

Richardson has been out of work since November having been sacked by Wigan Athletic, but that was in bizarre circumstances as he’d just signed a new contract weeks prior to his dismissal.

The 43-year-old has been an assistant manager to Paul Cook for most of his career, and until he was appointed as manager of the Latics on a full-time basis in November 2020 his only experience of being the number one was a five-month stint with Accrington Stanley in the 2012-13 season.

He has proved himself to be a good manager already though, first saving Wigan from relegation to League Two amid major financial issues and 12 months later he led them to the League One title and promotion back to the Championship.

His time at the club didn’t end in a positive manner a few months ago, but stepping back into a job which would put him in a third tier promotion challenge would be ideal and something he would relish.

Lee Bowyer

Another ex-player who started off as being an assistant post-retirement, Bowyer has held two significant jobs as a manager, having been handed the reins at Charlton Athletic in 2018 after the man he worked under – Karl Robinson – was sacked.

In his first full season with the Addicks, Bowyer led them to promotion from League One via the play-offs, but unfortunately was unable to keep them in the Championship for more than a season.

He moved on to Birmingham City in 2021 and worked under challenging circumstances before being sacked after just over a year in charge at St. Andrew’s.

Bowyer had a win percentage of just 28.8 at the Blues, but it’s his achievements at Charlton in which he should be recognised for and he deserves another chance at League One level to show what he’s capable of.

Martin O’Neill

A man revered by the Wycombe fanbase for the job he did between 1990 and 1995, could O’Neill make a triumphant return to Adams Park?

In his time at the club in the 90’s, O’Neill guided the Chairboys to back-to-back promotions from the Conference and into the third tier of English football – following which he moved on to bigger things with Norwich City.

O’Neill has of course had a storied managerial career with the likes of Leicester City, Celtic and Aston Villa, but he has not held a managerial role since he was at Nottingham Forest in 2019, in a stint which lasted just six months.

Out of work for nearly four years, O’Neill has timely revealed on Monday in an appearance on TalkSPORT that he would return to management at the age of 70, so could he be a good short-term appointment until the end of the season at Wycombe? You could never say never…