It may have taken until March, but it seems as though the inevitable is about to happen in the EFL Championship.

Reports emerged on Saturday night that suggested Watford are about to change their head coach once again, despite backing Valerien Ismael with a new contract earlier in the season after just a few months in charge.

Watford set to sack Valerien Ismael

That is according to a report from TalkSPORT, which describes Ismael as 'on the brink' of the sack at Vicarage Road.

It comes after the Hornets suffered a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

This result condemned Watford to their fourth defeat in five league matches, and means the Hertfordshire outfit have won just two of their last 12 league outings.

As it stands, the Hornets now sit 11th in the division, and a mammoth 11 points off the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands February 25th) Team P GD Pts 9 Coventry City 34 11 51 10 Sunderland 34 7 47 11 Watford 34 3 44 12 Bristol City 34 0 44

Whilst we still await official confirmation from Watford regarding Ismael's position, below, FLW take a look at three potential managers the club could turn to.

Jon Dahl Tomasson

One potential candidate Watford could consider to replace Ismael in the Vicarage Road dugout is former Blackburn Rovers boss Tomasson.

The Dane very recently left Ewood Park by mutual consent, but did a decent job at Blackburn in difficult circumstances.

Of his 75 Championship matches in charge of Rovers, Tomasson's record stands at 30 wins, 12 draws and 33 defeats.

Most notably, though, he had very little budget to operate on whilst at Blackburn, and was willing to use young players - two things which would stand him in good stead for the Watford job.

Gary Rowett

Given that Watford will seemingly want a head coach that can come in and hit the ground running, another name that has Championship experience and could provide the short-term fix is Rowett.

The 49-year-old's most recent managerial stint was at Millwall, which came to an end earlier this season after a slow start to the campaign.

Prior to that, though, Rowett had guided the Lions to a top 10 finish in three of the last four seasons, and in the year they didn't get into that position, the Lions finished 11th.

Rowett has also previously managed at Stoke City, Derby County and Burton Albion.

Scott Parker

Last but not least, Parker is another name worth considering for Watford if indeed Ismael gets the chop.

Parker has an excellent record in the Championship, winning promotion with AFC Bournemouth and Fulham previously - could he make it a hat-trick at Vicarage Road?

Like the other names on this list, the 43-year-old is currently out of work, having left Club Brugge in March of last year.

That has given Parker just under a year out of the game to reflect on what went wrong both in Belgium and at his previous role at Bournemouth in England.

Could now be the right time to make a managerial return?