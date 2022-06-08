3 managers Swindon Town must consider following Ben Garner’s departure

Swindon Town are looking for a new manager to take charge of their club following the departure of Ben Garner to Charlton Athletic.

The 42-year-old had only spent one season at the County Ground, but despite having just less than a year of senior managerial experience to his name, Garner was able to guide the Robins into the League Two play-offs.

Their promotion charge was ended on penalties by Port Vale in the semi-finals, but Garner had done more-than enough to impress the Addicks of the third tier, who have now secured his services.

Robins owner Clem Morfuni now has a big decision to make – let’s look at three names who should be on the hierarchy’s shortlist to be Garner’s replacement.

Mark Delaney

When Garner arrived at Swindon last summer, he had little experience of managing a first-team, with his stint at Bristol Rovers lasting 11 months.

Before that, he was a coach at West Brom, Crystal Palace and Indian outfit ATK, proving himself to be a talented member of a backroom staff.

The young, perhaps inexperienced head coach route could be explored again, and Delaney is someone who is perhaps waiting to get his first chance in senior football.

The 46-year-old former Wales international, who was most notable for his time in the Premier League as a right-back for Aston Villa, and he was a youth coach at the club for seven years between 2008 and 2015 before his promotion to under-23’s manager.

Delaney held that role until last month, and now he’s a free agent, he could now get a chance in senior football – Swindon have already reaped the rewards of players he’s coached, such as Louie Barry and Kaine Kesler Hayden, so it could make sense for him to arrive at the County Ground.

David Artell

There are managers out there who are still young but have a lot of experience, and Artell is one of them.

A solid, no-nonsense defender in his playing days, Artell moved in to management with Crewe Alexandra in January 2017, after a couple of years of being their academy director.

Under Artell’s management, Crewe stabilised in League Two before winning promotion in 2020, and in the Railwaymen’s first year back in the third tier, they finished 12th, with a young squad that played attractive football.

Artell’s time at Crewe ended sourly though a few months ago, as the Cheshire side struggled after losing lots of key players who weren’t replaced adequately enough.

The ex-Gibraltar international perhaps deserves at a chance at a club who will back him, and Swindon have the resources to mount an automatic promotion push next season.

Luke Garrard

Several EFL clubs – namely Barrow and Forest Green Rovers – have delved into non-league in the last couple of weeks to appoint their new managers, and Swindon could follow the same route.

In Garrard, Boreham Wood have a young coach who has been at the club for nearly seven years as manager and been linked to various roles in the EFL, but you now get the sense he may have taken the Hertfordshire outfit as far as they can go.

Boreham Wood have consistently challenged for the play-offs during Garrard’s time in charge, reaching the final of the National League in 2018 before losing out to Tranmere Rovers, but recently their most impressive feat was reaching Round Five of the FA Cup this year, losing out to Everton at Goodison Park after defeating Bournemouth.

36-year-old Garrard is deserving of a move to the Football League now – Swindon could provide him with the chance he needs.