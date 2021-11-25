3 managers Sheffield United must now consider after Slavisa Jokanovic update

Sheffield United would have been hoping to make a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign in the Championship after handing over the reins to Slavisa Jokanovic earlier this year.

However, despite illustrating some fleeting signs of promise at this level, the Blades have struggled with their consistency in recent months.

Currently 16th in the Championship standings, United are now set to make a decision regarding Jokanovic’s future at Bramall Lane.

According to the Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy, the Blades will reportedly part ways with Jokanovic today.

If Jokanovic does depart, it will be intriguing to see who United opt to draft in as his replacement.

Here, we take a look at three candidates who the Blades must consider for the role…

Frank Lampard

During his first managerial role, Frank Lampard led Derby County to the Championship play-off final in 2019 where they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

The 43-year-old played a key role in helping to develop the likes of Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Harry Wilson who have all gone on to feature at the highest level following their loan spells at Pride Park.

Currently without a job after being sacked by Chelsea earlier this year, Lampard could be a viable option for the Blades who will be aiming to launch a push for a top-six finish in 2022.

Daniel Farke

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, Daniel Farke led Norwich City to promotion to the Premier League on two separate occasions during his time at Carrow Road.

1 of 20 St Mary's? Yes No

Although Farke was unable to replicate this success in the top-flight, he clearly knows exactly what it takes to thrive in the second-tier and thus the Blades ought to consider him as a replacement for Jokanovic.

The 45-year-old will also bring an attacking brand of football to Bramall Lane as Norwich managed to score 75 goals in 46 games in the Championship last season.

Paul Heckingbottom

Drafted in as a temporary replacement for Chris Wilder earlier this year, Paul Heckingbottom managed to guide the club to three victories in their final six games of the season.

Currently working as the club’s Under-23 manager, the 44-year-old could potentially be a cheaper alternative to Lampard and Farke.

Heckingbottom also possesses experience of working at this level as he has previously held managerial roles at Barnsley and Leeds United.

During his time at Oakwell, Heckingbottom helped the Tykes achieve promotion to the Championship before sealing a switch to Elland Road.