3 managers Salford City must consider following Gary Bowyer departure

Salford City are on the hunt for yet another new manager following the departure of Gary Bowyer on Tuesday afternoon.

The 50-year-old was given the boot by the Ammies hierarchy, which includes the likes of former England internationals Gary Neville and Paul Scholes, after they failed to make the League Two play-offs once again, finishing 11th in the fourth tier following a run of just one win in their last five matches.

Bowyer was initially appointed as caretaker boss in March 2021 to replace Richie Wellens, but it was then made into a permanent arrangement ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Salford City players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 1. Age: 33 | Nationality: Irish | More than 30 goals for the club Oscar Threlkeld Rory Gaffney Ian Henderson Adam Rooney

Now though after another season of no promotion to League One, the Class of 92 will be looking for another individual to take charge going forward – but who will that be?

Here are THREE managers that the Ammies board should consider to replace Bowyer in the dugout at the Peninsula Stadium.

Michael Appleton

Appleton does seem like one of the obvious fits for the Salford vacancy.

He is born and bred in the city, he once played for Manchester United in the youth and reserves when the Class of 92 were on the rise as players, and played alongside Neville and Scholes in a League Cup game in 1996 against Swindon Town.

As a coach though, Appleton is highly respected and has held multiple roles – most recently as the manager of Lincoln City, where he got the Imps to the League One play-off final in 2021 before they lost out to Blackpool.

Now a free agent following his departure from Lincoln last month, Appleton would surely relish the opportunity to return back to the north west and work with his former team-mates.

Darren Ferguson

Another man with links to the club’s owners is Ferguson – it’s common knowledge that his dad, Sir Alex, was the Class of 92’s manager, but he did also play for United as well around the time that Neville, Scholes and Nicky Butt were all coming through the ranks.

Ferguson has a track record of getting promotion from League One – the division that Salford are aiming to get to – having gotten Peterborough to the Championship on three separate occasions, but he’s also a two-time promotion winner from League Two as well.

Providing that Ferguson doesn’t have his eyes set on a League One role or perhaps back home in Scotland, then he could be a viable target for Salford.

Luke Garrard

Speculating that a former Manchester United player or someone with links to the Class of 92 is easy, but perhaps Neville and co will go a bit outside the box and opt for a wildcard.

One particular name that stands out is Garrard, who has been the manager of National League side Boreham Wood for over six years.

The 36-year-old became more well-known earlier this season after leading the fifth tier club to Round Five of the FA Cup, defeating AFC Wimbledon and Bournemouth to get there, before being eliminated by Everton.

Whilst Garrard has remained committed to Boreham Wood over the years, Salford would be an attractive move and he is clearly a coach on the up.