Rotherham United's 5-0 away defeat at the hands of Watford on Saturday afternoon could be the last time we see Matt Taylor in the dugout for the Millers.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the United hierarchy have made the decision to relieve the 41-year-old of his duties after a poor start to the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

There has been no confirmation by Rotherham in regards to Taylor's future, and local reports are claiming that the former Exeter City boss has not been sacked yet, but either way, his time at the New York Stadium looks to be as good as over.

Therefore, let's take a look at THREE names who chairman Tony Stewart could turn towards in a bid to replace Taylor in the dugout.

3 Chris Wilder

It's likely that Rotherham will probably turn to experience with Taylor going or gone, and Wilder could really fit the bill.

Wilder was of course a Premier League manager a few years ago with Sheffield United, but his stock has gone down a little bit after stints with Middlesbrough and Watford.

He is still a highly respected Championship level manager though, and it's perhaps a surprise that the 56-year-old isn't in work right now.

If offered the chance to manage a club like Rotherham, who have some good Championship players and are very close to his home city of Sheffield, then you'd imagine that Wilder would jump at the opportunity.

2 Gary Rowett

Not long departed from Millwall, Rowett is another experienced Championship stalwart who could get something extra out of the current Millers squad.

Birmingham City, Derby County, Stoke and the Lions have all had Rowett in the dugout, with some of his stints more successful than others, but he quite clearly had Millwall punching above their weight in the play-off race for the last few years.

Rowett's style of football sometimes leaves a lot to be desired, but it's mostly effective and he still has something left to give in the second tier of English football - that could be at the New York Stadium.

1 Neil Warnock

When all else fails, Championship clubs tend to try and turn to Warnock to get another level out of their teams - and that is a method that Rotherham have already tried and been successful with.

With the club struggling in 2016, Warnock was brought in to replace Neil Redfearn, and after picking up six victories from his 16 matches in charge, the wily old veteran led the club to safety in the second tier.

Rotherham hold a spot in Warnock's heart for the achievement of surviving relegation nearly eight years ago, which he labelled his best work in football after his retirement that wasn't really a retirement in 2022.

Since then, Warnock has kept Huddersfield in the Championship somewhat against the odds, and it wouldn't be a shock for Tony Stewart to give the 74-year-old another call in a bid to try and turn around the club's fortunes as they sleepwalk into a relegation dogfight.