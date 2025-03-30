Rotherham United took the decision to sack manager Steve Evans on Sunday.

The 62-year-old had been in charge of his second stint as Millers boss since April last year.

However, with no wins from their last four League One fixtures, and with the club sitting 16th and just nine points above the relegation zone, his latest tenureship at the AESSEAL New York Stadium was brought to an end.

This comes mere hours after Evans confessed that his 'credit in the bank' may have ran out as Rotherham boss. So, who should the Millers consider as his successor?

Football League World takes a look at three potential options the club could move for.

Matt Hamshaw

Matt Hamshaw is no stranger to the setup at Rotherham United.

As his playing career came to an end, he would join the Millers as a youth coach in October 2012, before progressing into the role of director of youth department in July 2015.

From there, he took on the position of assistant manager to Paul Warne in December 2016 - a role he would perform until September 2022, before following Warne to Derby County.

Having performed the role as caretaker manager at Pride Park upon Warne's sacking in early February this year, he would eventually step down later that month.

As confirmed by Rotherham's club website, Hamshaw, alongside Andy Warrington and other staff, will now take charge of the first-team operations for the remainder of the season.

Therefore, should he manage to get a tune out of the squad between now and the end of the season, he could become a leading contender to land his first full-time managerial role of his career.

Paul Warne

Rotherham owner Tony Stewart has a tendency to reappoint former managers, and Warne is certainly one of the most successful Millers bosses in recent times.

Paul Warne's Rotherham United career record - per Transfermarkt Games Wins Draws Defeats Points per game 270 112 58 100 1.46

Having delivered Wembley Stadium silverware with an EFL Trophy win in 2021/22, Warne guided Rotherham to no less than three promotions out of League One and into the Championship.

He wasn't able to solidify the club's status in the second tier, but given the trajectory the club are on at this moment in time, they could surely do worse than bringing back a manager who knows exactly what it takes to win promotion from the third tier.

Should he be handed the keys once again, it would be a divisive appointment among Millers fans though, with some wanting Stewart to shift away from his habit of turning back to former managers, whilst others will undoubtedly find it hard not to be warmed by the site of Warne back in the dugout at the New York Stadium.

Luke Williams

Having departed Swansea City in February, Luke Williams remains on the hunt for his next managerial opportunity.

The 43-year-old didn't enjoy a great time of things with the Swans, but he remains a promising young manager, and he does have a promotion on his CV.

He would lead Notts County out of the National League and into League Two in the 2022/23 season, before helping to establish the Magpies in the football league once again during the first half of the 2023/24 campaign prior to leaving for the Championship side.

Football League World exclusively revealed in late March that he had interviewed for the vacant manager's job with League Two strugglers MK Dons, and as such, he's evidently prepared to take a step down from the second tier to find his next role.

As such, he could be an intriguing option for Rotherham to consider. Not only does he fit the model of younger managers that the club have been largely favouring in recent times, but he'd also be a fresh face, and one with pedigree at numerous levels of the EFL.