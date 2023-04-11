Reading have confirmed the dismissal of manager Paul Ince following a poor run of form, with confirmation of his departure coming this morning.

The Royals currently sit one point adrift of safety with just five league games remaining - and those behind the scenes have now rolled the dice as the club looks to remain afloat in the Championship.

Plunged into relegation danger by their points deduction, their poor form has also contributed to their downfall in recent months, with many Reading supporters calling for Ince's departure during the last international break and even before that.

The Royals have finally pulled the trigger - and Noel Hunt will now take charge of the first team until the end of the campaign.

Here are three managers they could potentially turn to in the summer.

Graeme Murty

Captain of the Royals' record-breaking 2005/06 team, he would be a very popular appointment at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

After years of disappointment, they will want someone who knows the club inside out to come in and inject a bit of passion.

However, that alone isn't enough and Murty only has a limited amount of managerial experience at a senior level, taking charge of Rangers briefly and now working for Sunderland as their Head of Professional Development.

Despite this, his knowledge of the Royals will be valuable and it could end up buying him more time if things get tough. Young enough to take the club forward for the long term, it could be an exciting time for the club if that potential appointment works out for the best.

Neil Critchley

Working with young players in the past from his time at Liverpool, it seems logical to bring someone like Critchley in considering the talented youngsters that the Royals have at their disposal.

They may need to rely on some of their inexperienced squad members between now and the end of this term considering their injury situation, with Femi Azeez and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan potentially able to make a real difference.

Enjoying a very successful spell at Blackpool, things have gone slightly downhill for him since, being sacked from his job at Aston Villa and then suffering a very poor spell at Queens Park Rangers earlier this year.

Considering others have struggled at QPR though, including Michael Beale during the latter stages of his tenure and current manager Gareth Ainsworth, it may be harsh to make a judgement on him based on his spell at Loftus Road.

Mark Warburton

Currently working at West Ham United alongside David Moyes, he could find himself out of a job soon if the Scotsman is sacked or leaves the London Stadium in the coming months.

However, he's a talented manager who did well at Brentford and QPR despite the latter's decision to let him go last year.

Helping to provide stability at Loftus Road and managing to leave the club in a much better position than it was in when he first arrived, the Royals would want him to make a similar impact if he came in as Ince's successor.

He doesn't have a shortage of experience in the EFL either and that makes him a less risky appointment than Murty, with Warburton perhaps the best candidate of the three mentioned.

However, the league the Royals are in next season may determine whether they are able to lure him to Berkshire or not.