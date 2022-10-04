3 managers Exeter City should consider following Matt Taylor’s exit to Rotherham

Exeter City are looking for a new manager for the first time in four years following the departure of Matt Taylor to Rotherham United.

The 40-year-old was headhunted by the Millers following Paul Warne heading to the Grecians’ League One rivals Derby County, and despite a short delay in proceedings, Taylor was appointed on Tuesday afternoon, with his final match in charge of Exeter being Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers.

The Devon outfit have only had two permanent managers since 2006, with Taylor replacing long-serving Paul Tisdale in the dugout in 2018.

They must now look for a replacement for Taylor though and for someone who can follow on his solid start to the 2022-23 season – let’s take a look at THREE names who should be under consideration.

David Artell

Ideally, Exeter’s next manager or head coach will be someone who is well-versed in bringing through talented young players, which down the years we have seen the Grecians produce and go on to bigger things, such as Ollie Watkins, Ethan Ampadu and Matt Grimes.

Despite managing a Crewe side for most of last season that was eventually relegated to League Two, Artell was dealt a bad hand in the fact he lost key players the previous summer – ones who weren’t adequately replaced.

Just a year before his sacking, Artell led the Railwaymen to a 12th-placed finish in League One, so his managerial acumen is there for anyone to see if he’s given the right tools to work with.

Graham Alexander

If Exeter want someone who has a decent reputation in League One, then one out of work boss who could come under consideration is Alexander.

Alexander has done a solid job at third tier level before with both Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United, and in the latter job he was perhaps harshly disposed of with the Iron in fifth position in the league.

Since then, Alexander has been at Salford City in the National League and League Two – again where he was probably unfairly sacked – and also north of the border at Motherwell.

Alexander got Motherwell into the Europa Conference League with a fifth-placed finish, but was sacked after a loss to Sligo Rovers which saw them eliminated from that competition – he does probably deserve another chance in League One though and Exeter could give it him.

Dave Horseman

If Exeter want to go with someone who was perhaps in the Taylor mould when he was first appointed – a lack of experience but still young – then Horseman could be an interesting external candidate.

Horseman is the head coach of Southampton’s B team, a role he has held since the summer of 2019, and the Saints have a knack of bringing through talented young players into the senior squad eventually – some of that has to do with Horseman.

Horseman has spent much of his early career at Bristol City in a multitude of roles, as well as spending a couple of years as Watford’s lead professional development coach, but his work at Southampton will get him noticed sooner rather than later, and he could be a good fit at St. James’ Park.