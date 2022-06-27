3 managers Derby County must consider following Wayne Rooney’s departure

Just as good news came for Derby County supporters in the form of a bid being accepted from Clowes Developments for the club, another fresh hammer-blow was struck as Wayne Rooney tendered his resignation as manager.

The England footballing legend called time on his stint as Rams boss on Friday evening following discussions with the club’s administrators Quantuma – despite doing their best to change Rooney’s mind.

Despite a takeover on the horizon from lifelong County fan David Clowes, Rooney stated that he believes a new manager needs to come into the club with a clean slate as a big rebuilding job is on that individual’s hands.

Who should be in contention for the job though? Let’s look at three names who the soon-to-be new Derby hierarchy should be considering.

Liam Rosenior

Despite having no experience of being a number one in the dugout, Rosenior has gained experience as Rooney’s assistant in January 2021, and as a coach under Phillip Cocu before that.

The 37-year-old is clearly highly-rated in footballing circles as Blackpool made an approach for his services earlier in the month to become their new manager, but it did not materialise and Michael Appleton was appointed instead.

Rosenior has now been appointed as the interim boss at Pride Park, and he could end up being one of the front-runners to land the gig on a long-term basis.

Darren Ferguson

A former Manchester United player has recently been the manager of Derby for well over a year, and they could potentially consider another one, albeit Ferguson was a ex-Red Devils on a smaller scale basis.

Ferguson has been more notable for his managerial career, which has seen him have three separate stints at Peterborough United, as well as spells with Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers in-between.

During his career, Ferguson has achieved three promotions from the third tier, so he could be the ideal man to come into the Rams – even if he won’t have much of a budget.

Neil Warnock

Could the prospective new owners of Derby be able to convince Warnock to do a u-turn on his retirement?

Having left Middlesbrough back in November, the veteran boss did not pick up another job before the end of the season and subsequently announced that he wouldn’t be carrying on in management.

However, the fact that Barnsley entered initial talks with the 73-year-old before appointing Michael Duff in the end perhaps suggests that Warnock has unfinished business in football.

Derby could perhaps tempt him for one last dance, and with his experience of promotion in the EFL, Warnock would surely be an ideal candidate.