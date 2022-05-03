3 managers Charlton Athletic must consider to replace Johnnie Jackson

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard is on the lookout for another new manager to take charge at The Valley following Johnnie Jackson’s surprise departure on Tuesday afternoon.

A 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon meant that the Addicks finished the 2021-22 League One season in 13th position – a long way from where they were perhaps expected to be following their summer recruitment.

Nigel Adkins lost his job following a poor start to the campaign and was replaced by former player Jackson – intially on a caretaker basis before behind handed the job full-time – but after a promising start he was unable to lift the Londoners into the play-off picture.

Quiz: Which club did Charlton Athletic sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Stuart Balmer? Rangers Celtic Aberdeen Kilmarnock

Sandgaard has now made the decision to not extend Jackson’s contract ahead of the summer, where a big rebuild will be needed – but who is next for the Addicks? Let’s take a look at THREE candidates that should be considered.

Mark Warburton

If it is experience that Sandgaard wants then when it comes to managers who are out of work and may fancy trying to get a club up from League One, then Warburton would probably be the man.

An ambitious move maybe, but if Sandgaard is prepared to back the new manager then the 59-year-old could be tempted as he gets set to depart Queens Park Rangers when the current campaign is over.

Warburton has managed in the Championship for nearly all of his career, bar a stint north of the border at Rangers, but he did win promotion with Brentford from League One in the 2013-14 season.

Michael Appleton

Like Jackson has, Appleton lost his job not long after the League One season came to a conclusion when he mutually parted ways with Lincoln City.

When you look at the clubs that Appleton has been at as a head coach and a first-team coach or assistant then you can see he’s highly rated and well respected – so much so that Leicester City wanted him as an assistant to Craig Shakespeare when he was still manager of Oxford United.

Appleton’s Lincoln side peaked last season when they made it to the League One play-off final – there’s no doubt that the Imps were disappointing this season after finishing in 17th position but Appleton is still a very good coach and with a habit of getting some talented loan players to the clubs he has managed, he could be a really good fit.

Michael Carrick

This is a complete wildcard selection, but after departing Manchester United earlier in the season, Carrick is looking to make his way into the managerial game.

The former England international was a part of the Red Devils’ coaching staff for three years and following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking in November, Carrick was handed the reins as caretaker boss for three matches.

Even though he has zero experience of being a head coach, ex-players have to start somewhere and a man he used to work with at United who goes by the name of Kieran McKenna has recently landed his first senior role in League One at Ipswich Town and has made positive strides at the Tractor Boys.

There’s clearly experienced candidates out there who may be a good fit, but Carrick would definitely be an eye-catching appointment – if not a risk.