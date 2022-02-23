3 managers Carlisle United must consider to replace Keith Millen ASAP

Carlisle United are looking for their third manager of the 2021-22 season after the departure of Keith Millen from Brunton Park.

The former Bristol City boss and Crystal Palace assistant was in charge of the Cumbrians for just four months and won just four league games as their boss – all of which came in a five-match period.

But recent results had spiralled out of control with five defeats in their last six and coupled with Oldham Athletic’s recovery under John Sheridan, it has left the Blues in the relegation zone of League Two and they are threatened with dropping into non-league for the first time since 2005.

Who will be the man to replace Millen in the dugout though? Let’s take a look at three potential candidates that the board need to look at to try and help save the club’s season.

Paul Simpson

This would be a heroic return for a man who gave Carlisle some of their most successful times.

Following a playing career that saw him score 150 league goals, Simpson became player-manager of the club in 2003 and despite relegation to the National League in his very first season, Simpson guided them back to League Two immediately before winning promotion to League One in the following campaign.

Simpson then of course moved on to Preston North End, where it didn’t quite work out and he ended up going to Shrewsbury, Stockport and then non-league Northwich Victoria.

Assistant roles at Derby and Newcastle followed before becoming England’s under-20’s manager in 2017, but he is currently unemployed after departing Bristol City as a first-team coach in October, not long after recovering from cancer, so if he fancies taking on the challenge at Brunton Park then he could be a top contender.

Derek Adams

There could be a swift return to management for Adams after leaving his role at Bradford City last week.

After winning promotion with Morecambe against all odds through the play-offs last season, the Scot jumped ship to the Bantams, who are perhaps the sleeping giants of League Two.

He failed to get the club firing though and he’s paid the price for his job – but his other roles in the fourth tier with the Shrimps and Plymouth Argyle have been on the whole successful.

With Morecambe also having a vacancy there will be obvious links there, but with Carlisle right on the border of his native country it could be worth them approaching Adams for the role.

Peter Murphy

A wildcard shout could be Murphy, who was a real fan favourite as a player at the Blues having played 417 league games.

Murphy was capped once in 2007 by the Republic of Ireland when a Carlisle player and he had some very successful days with the Cumbrians, and since 2017 he has been the manager of Scottish League Two side Annan Athletic.

Into his fifth season in charge of the Black and Golds now, the 41-year-old has them sitting in third position and averaging 1.76 points per match in the league – is it time for Murphy to make the jump to a club that loves him a lot?